The Best Time To Eat Protein For A Workout

While it's both common and beneficial to consume protein after exercising, research suggests that there's more than one optimal time for protein intake around a workout. Experts Dr. Kezia Joy, a registered dietitian nutritionist and medical advisor with Welzo, and Emily Mitchell, a registered dietician with Love.Life, explain that it's best to have protein both before and after a workout.

"Eating protein before a workout helps in reducing muscle breakdown and provides you with the endurance needed to complete longer or resistance-based training sessions," says Dr. Joy. She adds that consuming a moderate-sized meal of easily digestible protein and carbohydrates, such as 1 cup of cooked oatmeal with a scoop of protein powder, ½ a banana, and protein-packed flaxseeds one to two hours before a workout allows the body enough time to digest while still providing muscles with necessary amino acids and energy from the carbohydrates. For a smaller pre-workout meal or snack, like a tasty, fruit-sweetened Greek yogurt bowl with granola, Mitchell recommends eating 30 to 60 minutes before working out.

"For most people, consuming protein immediately after their workout is a good practice," says Dr. Joy. "In addition to supporting recovery by replenishing protein stores, combining carbohydrates with the protein will help restore your body's energy stores." After working out, your muscles are primed to soak up amino acids, which will also help strengthen, repair, and aid their recovery. As for what kinds of protein, Mitchell recommends two: "Whey or soy isolate for fast absorption, or plant-based whole-food options, like tempeh, lentils, or quinoa." These are known for being fast-absorbing and rich in leucine — an amino acid essential for muscle protein synthesis. Other high-quality post-work protein sources include eggs, dairy, fish, poultry, or other soy products.