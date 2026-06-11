15 Best Walmart Seasonings For Grilling

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Walmart really is your one-stop shop for outdoor cooking essentials. For starters, you can pick up a grill (either gas or charcoal, both are great for steak). If you want to smoke a brisket, it has backyard grill smokers and hickory wood chips (the best type of wood for smoking brisket). Meanwhile, the grocery section holds all the meat and vegetables you could wish for. Walmart is not only an unexpectedly great place to buy high-quality ground beef, it also has plenty of plant-based patties such as the ones made by Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods. The aisles also hold numerous options for cookout sides and condiments, but don't forget to pick up some seasonings. Anything you throw on the grill is going to taste 200% better with a sprinkling of spice.

The following seasoning blends are all popular with Walmart shoppers. Some are meant for beef, some for pork, and some for chicken, but each one is versatile enough that it can be used with other meats and non-meat items. These products range across the flavor spectrum — some are sweet, some are spicy, and some are fruity. Cajun, Korean, and Mexican flavor inspirations can also be found on the list. No matter which spice mix you pick you can hardly go wrong, as each has the potential to make your dinner a winner.