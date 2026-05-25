14 Popular BBQ Restaurant Chains, Ranked By Diner Feedback

Dickey's Barbecue Pit celebrated its 85th anniversary in 2026 and has more than 375 locations across the country. It is by far the largest chain on this list, which could be the reason why diners report concerns about cleanliness, quality, and value. The larger a company is, the harder it is to keep tabs on all the franchisees.

When the front of the house is dirty, it's a good indication that other areas are too. A diner on Yelp reported sticky tables and a filthy men's room, commenting, "I frankly do not know how they have passed health inspections." Another unhappy diner said they spotted bugs in the kitchen.

Dickey's value is also an issue. One Yelp reviewer posted a photo of a skimpy portion of a $13 sandwich, mac and cheese, and drink combo saying, "I can only laugh."

Although there are some fans of Dickey's, the sheer number of negative reviews is concerning, which is why it lands at the bottom of our ranking. Not surprisingly, we also rated Dickey's poorly on our list of best and worst ribs you'll find at chain restaurants.