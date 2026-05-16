8 Best And 6 Worst Fast Casual Chains In The US, According To Reviews

Since time immemorial, or at least the 1930s, people dining out had been caught between two worlds. They could have either fast food — your McDonald's, your Taco Bell, your Fuddruckers — or go full-on napkin-in-collar at a sit-down restaurant. There was no in-between. It was either heating lamps or having the specials recited to you, paying up front or paying at the end.

The binary existence was disrupted in the 1990s, when a third path was added to this sporked road. It was called fast casual: a goldilocks category that lived between quick-service and full-service. You're getting the consumer experience of a fast food joint with the made-to-order product of casual dining. At least, that's the idea. It can be a delicate balance. And there are practitioners of this type of hybrid meal service who strike that balance much better than others.

From Chipotle to Chicken Salad Chick, Jersey Mike's to Jason's Deli, we have eight of the best fast casual chains and six of the worst — at least according to reviews. And when the people speak, you can be certain, we're listening.