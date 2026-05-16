8 Best And 6 Worst Fast Casual Chains In The US, According To Reviews
Since time immemorial, or at least the 1930s, people dining out had been caught between two worlds. They could have either fast food — your McDonald's, your Taco Bell, your Fuddruckers — or go full-on napkin-in-collar at a sit-down restaurant. There was no in-between. It was either heating lamps or having the specials recited to you, paying up front or paying at the end.
The binary existence was disrupted in the 1990s, when a third path was added to this sporked road. It was called fast casual: a goldilocks category that lived between quick-service and full-service. You're getting the consumer experience of a fast food joint with the made-to-order product of casual dining. At least, that's the idea. It can be a delicate balance. And there are practitioners of this type of hybrid meal service who strike that balance much better than others.
From Chipotle to Chicken Salad Chick, Jersey Mike's to Jason's Deli, we have eight of the best fast casual chains and six of the worst — at least according to reviews. And when the people speak, you can be certain, we're listening.
Best: Jersey Mike's
Laying claim to being one of the first sub shops in America, Jersey Mike's began life as a boardwalk sandwich joint on the Jersey Shore in 1956. It was a former employee, who bought the store in 1975, that turned the company outward and began expansion. Now, Jersey Mike's not only has well over 3,000 locations across every state, it's become one of the premier fast casual eateries in the U.S.
The brand was voted the country's favorite sandwich chain back in 2019, garnered an industry-best 74% Customer Loyalty Index (CLI) score in 2022, and again topped a Nation's Restaurant News list for top fast casual eateries in 2026.
Jersey Mike's is not without its secrets and scandals. That, however, doesn't seem to matter much to the general public, who just want to eat the same sandwich that Danny DeVito yells about on the TV. Probably because DeVito, like Jersey Mike's, is an admired son of The Garden State who appeals to everybody.
Worst: Panera
"Yo ... [what] is the deal with Penera Bread?" barked a Subredditor who was too disgruntled to even do a spellcheck. Their follow-up comment was much more literate but no less critical: "I think this has to be the worst bang for your buck I've ever spent." Indeed, many a Panera customer have felt like they've witnessed a fall from grace.
Some feel like Panera peaked 20 years back. Others lament the chain's recent lack of commitment to freshness and quality. This seems to all be part and parcel of Panera's continued downfall as a company. It was the cream of the fast casual crop once. You could walk in, grab a hearty, transparent sandwich, or a comforting sourdough bread bowl, and feel like you were getting a taste of something more than blah chain fare.
Nowadays, it just feels like an overpriced junk factory to a lot of people, with meals that are mid and portions that are small – prompting saddened ex-fans to wonder what happened to the Panera they knew?
Best: Chicken Salad Chick
Founded in Auburn, Alabama in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has seen excellent growth and blossoming popularity over the past decade-plus. Its locations are ranging further and further afield from its Southern home-region, fast encroaching the West Coast and Northeast markets.
In 2026, Chicken Salad Chick found itself on lists for not only the top fast-casual chains, but the best chains in general. People seem to validate this lofty ranking, with a Reddit reviewer loving the place. "Super on board," they glowed. Others have expressed their satisfaction with having a quick-service option that isn't your typical greasy, sugary, anti-cardiovascular fast food.
Some aren't enthused about a place that only serves chicken salad, admittedly. But the detractors seem few and far between, with customers out there who are happy to come to CSC's defense: "Ain't nobody making you eat chicken salad." This is true. We are each free to patronize wherever we want. As a Redditor chimed in and pointed out, you don't hear anyone say, "This taco place only makes tacos! This burger place only sells burgers!"
Worst: Chipotle
Chipotle seems to be at a bit of a crossroads. It was a rough year for the chain's bottom line in 2025: its stock and market value both fell significantly, and traffic to its locations dropped for the fourth year in a row. What's driving the company's flatlining-slash-decline? People are wondering if it has to do with either Chipotle as a brand or the lack of spending money in people's pockets. For a slew of reviewers, however, it's definitely the all-around quality of the Chipotle experience — or rather, the lack thereof.
According to reviews on Consumer Affairs, Chipotle has an abysmal 1.5 rating out of over 500 posts. Shrinkflation accusations have hit Chipotle hard, with at least one commenter claiming that the "protein portion is getting ridiculous," even after visiting multiple locations. And the CEO of Chipotle did himself no favors with his out-of-touch response to the shrinkflation claims. The company needs to look itself in the mirror, as per one verbose Redditor: "Their problem lies more in the way their standards have slipped massively in their stores. The actual experience for the customer is much worse than it used to be. They don't seem to get it."
Best: Jimmy John's
Charleston, Illinois was the setting for the first Jimmy John's to open in 1983. The sandwich shop began with a core four offerings, each of which is still popular to this day: The Pepe, Totally Tuna, Turkey Tom, and Vito. Jimmy John's started franchising in 1994 and hasn't looked back since.
It was named one of the best fast casual chains in 2026. And reviewers, like this one on Reddit, show you why: "Sandwich wise, they're some of the best fast-food subs I've ever had." This goes for people just discovering JJ's for the first time as well: "Pretty tasty! We just recently got one in our town and my husband can not get enough."
For patrons both new and old, the satisfaction seems to be the same: "Jimmy John's is fire," a "regular go-to," and a "family favorite." The chain also took things up a notch in 2025 to please the masses even further, when Jimmy John's began toasting its sandwiches. Toasting. Bread. Who would've thunk?
Best: McAlister's Deli
There's another dog in the fight when it comes to fast casual sandwich chain superiority, and this one scored even higher than Jimmy John's on that 2026 best-of list. Started by a Mississippi dentist (that old tale) in 1989, McAlister's Deli was immediately known locally for its yummy sammies and sweet tea. Over 500 locations in more than 450 cities later, and McAlister's has earned its place as one of the more well-regarded franchises.
"I like McAlisters. Would rather spend my money there than Panera," according to one Reddit reviewer. (Someone responded to that with "Panera is basically hospital cafeteria food." The hits just keep on coming for Panera). A separate commenter emphasized the great value you get at McAlister's: "The king club is 2x the ingredients of the regular club, but for like $3 more. There's a bunch of ingredients you can add to sandwiches, salads, or potatoes for free." Meanwhile, a YouTuber couldn't help but show off a hearty half of the Reuben sandwich, implying the amazingness of getting double that amount in a meal.
Worst: Cava
Beginning as a local Rockville, Maryland Greek joint in 2006, Cava turned into a proper fast casual eatery about five years later. The company soon became the 400-location behemoth it is today, trying to bring fresh, Mediterranean-style food within a quick-service framework. Once considered the next Chipotle, Cava may have gotten there — but not in a good way. Like Chipotle, reviewers have become critical.
One TikToker relayed a terrible customer service experience, and many others in the comments backed up that sentiment. A Subreddit that was initially under the "r/unpopularopinion" chat may not actually be an unpopular opinion at all: "Cava is not good."
It's not just angry customers Cava should worry about. It's health inspectors. One of its locations in New York City received a dismal grade from the city's Department of Health — with reports of pests with terrifying names like blow flies, flesh flies, and filth flies. There was even a live frog reportedly found in a Cava salad in Washington, D.C.
Best: Jason's Deli
That favorite fast casual chain list from 2026 had one last sandwich spot rounding out the top five: Jason's Deli. The family-owned chain boasts almost 240 locations throughout more than half of the U.S. states — sprouting from its first store in Beaumont, Texas, which opened in 1976. That kind of growth doesn't seem to stop the chain's mission to serve high-quality, natural, wholesome ingredients.
To at least one Subredditor, Jason's Deli has always slapped. A popular TikTok food reviewer also sung its praises, singling out the Deli Cowboy sandwich for its smoke-ringed brisket, loaded-up cheese, and overall flavor. Other commenters enthusiastically recommend items, like this one: "Make sure you get that beef stew!" And another: "I had a bowl of the spicy seafood gumbo and it was excellent. My gf got the Chicken Pot Pie soup and it was also wonderful." Another big recommendation is the baked potato: Jason's being one of the chains with the best baked potatoes around.
Worst: Five Guys
There seems to be a consensus that has become quite pronounced when it comes to Five Guys: the bang for the buck has lost its bang while sucking out more of the customer's buck. This became starkly apparent when patrons bashed the chain for changing the french fry packaging, claiming the move has cut into the portion size.
A popular YouTuber went on a mission to confirm what viewers had been telling him, namely that Five Guys has become a straight rip-off. His verdict? The mediocre burgers were not worth the price. Others on the likes of Reddit share this feeling as well: that the food is not necessarily low-quality at Five Guys — everything is famously made fresh to order — but the cost is just damn near prohibitive. This is how you get Subreddits like this: "Five Guys is overrated and overpriced!" Or commenters like this: "You can get an equally good burger or better for less." Or this: "Shake Shack and In-N-Out are much better fast options IMO." Is Five Guys losing its mojo?
Best: Dave's Hot Chicken
What started as a single popup stand in East Hollywood has become a coast-to-coast fast casual chain with a lot of happy customers. Dave's Hot Chicken — specializing in spicy Nashville-style fried chicken — has already won two Top100 awards from FastCasual.com for the best chain in this category. Even more telling, the company also took home the title of Yelp's "Most Loved Brand" in 2025 — beating out all other businesses across a variety of arenas.
Foodie TikTok has joined the Dave's Hot Chicken bandwagon, with one food influencer dropping an expletive in claiming how good Dave's is. A commenter on Reddit went equally as profane with their enthusiasm for the chicken chain. Even first-time tryers are declaring "it was fire" on Reddit. It seems like, by all accounts, Dave's does live up to the hype.
Best: Firehouse Subs
No surprise here that Firehouse Subs was started by a couple of firefighters — brothers, no less. It was in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1994, that the first store in a sandwich empire was opened. And by empire, we mean empire: there are a staggering 1,200-plus Firehouse Subs across the country at the time of writing. And they all seem to be serving up eats that people love. In 2019, the chain was ranked first by Newsweek for customer service in the fast-casual industry –- and the love hasn't apparently die down.
Everyone, it seems, has their own ranking of the best sandwiches at Firehouse Subs. One popular TikToker ranked her top three as the Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub ("hits every single time), the Italian ("such a classic"), and the Club on a Sub ("loaded up"). A YouTuber raved about the roast beef French dip ("Wow ... wow"), singling out the garlic-flavored bread as taking the sandwich to another level.
Worst: Noodles & Company
Founded in Denver more than three decades ago, there are now about 400 Noodles & Company locations (with Wisconsin boasting the highest number). The menu consists of all forms of pasta and noodle offerings — be they Italian, Japanese, or Thai-inspired, as well as just plain old American-style dishes. If that sounds like the makings of a hot fast casual mess, well, you might be onto something.
"Is every Noodles and Company bad or just mine?" asked a Redditor, claiming the chain served "the worst noodles" they ever had. Rhetorical or not, some have answered that question, including a top commenter: "They're all garbage. I don't know how they stay in business."
The criticism from another poster was just as pointed and brutal: "They suck. How do you screw up buttered noodles?" The short response is that anything can be messed up. The verdict was no less harsh from one popular TikTok account, but it was more graphic. A bubbly voice-over described the chicken Parmesan noodles as looking like "Italian diarrhea" no less. "This (bleep) is a mess," the VO continued. "I'm stressed."
Best: Mission BBQ
This is an entry where the loaded politics of patriotism may stand in the way of fare that, by most accounts, is pretty good. Mission BBQ was founded in Glen Burnie, Maryland, opening its doors for the first time on September 11, 2011. The date was purposeful, as is the chain's America-first decor and its playing of the National Anthem every day at noon.
Mission BBQ rocks a stout 4.3 rating on notoriously negative Yelp, across 22,000-plus reviews. The eatery passes the eye test for many barbecue-goers. Or, rather, the smell test, like with one commenter: "The fragrance of BBQ was a sign we were in store for a tasty meal." Someone on Reddit wasn't a fan of, what they considered, "forced patriotism," but did admit the "Alabama sauce on the smoked turkey sandwich is good." A military veteran on Reddit appreciated the deals and the freebies for those who served, but, "Also the food is actually good."
Worst: Au Bon Pain
"Rat Bon Pain." That's the pithy epithet from one Redditor. And there doesn't seem to be many folks coming to the defense of Au Bon Pain here. In fact, the fast casual chain that's shrunk to only about 34 outposts has an eyesore of a Yelp score: 2.8 across all locations. The adjectives thrown about by reviewers seem to bear out this low esteem: gross, terrible, the worst, downhill, horrible, to name just a few.
It's all led Redditors like this one to muse aloud, "I don't know how it stays open." Another, top poster on Reddit wondered, "was the food ever good?" Maybe back in the late 1970s, when the first one opened in Boston, and perhaps for some years after that. But nowadays? "This place just gets worse with time," according to an elite Yelper. Ouch. It's hard to find a list of ranked bakery chains where Au Bon Pain doesn't sit at the bottom.
Methodology
Social media and published content were the main sources for this list. Unsurprisingly, the tenor of the viewpoints varied wildly between these arenas. You'd have folks just cussing out places on one end, on the other end very considered, journalistic critiques, and then like a mishmash soup of the two that only the internet could provide.
All of it was useful, no matter how irrationally passionate or unnecessarily wordy the commentary was. When you're trying to be objective about subjective, food-based thoughts, you have to take what you can get and then aggregate it as best you can. Hopefully I did, and created a list which reflects consensuses. So, if your favorite place is called the worst or your mortal enemy place is called the best, apologies. Either way, a lot of folks would disagree with you.