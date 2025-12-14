Bakery Chains Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Customers

Hey, we aren't here to bash Dunkin', but when compared to other bakeries on the list, this popular fast food donut shop lands at the bottom of our list. Although its donuts, bagels, and coffee are indeed tempting in terms of availability and budget-friendliness, there are some Dunkin' menu offerings customers generally avoid. "I received a Cinnamon Raisin Bagel today and could not even bite into it," one customer complains. "It was stale and extra, extra hard."

Sadly, it isn't just the food patrons are having an issue with –– many insist the customer service is virtually useless, claiming that Dunkin's staff often pays little to no attention to complaints and inquiries. "Customer service is horrible," one review states. "I Facebooked my issue, emailed and called got hung up on and no response!!!"​

Of course, how well you like Dunkin' will depend on your frame of reference; with affordably priced eats and multiple locations found in most states, some might find a trip or two to this convenient donut shop worth it. Either way, there's one thing that's for certain –– Dunkin' definitely isn't the best bakery out there, and for that reason, it sits at the bottom of our ranking.