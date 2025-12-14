Bakery Chains Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Customers
Who doesn't love a good bakery? With cozy offerings like warm coffee, decadent desserts, savory soups, and scrumptious deli sandwiches, it's the ultimate place to snag a quick treat. And although almost every state has at least one bakery they'd deem the absolute best, most would agree that even the most popular bake shops differ greatly from each other, especially in terms of selection, customer service, and overall pastry quality.
We took a closer look at some of the top bakery chains in the U.S. to find out which ones are truly worth the time and money. We scoured reviews from patrons like you for genuine feedback, paying special attention to everything from flavor and variety to customer experience and pricing. Bear in mind that our ranking is based on overall consumer consensus according to online reviews — pricing, availability, and individual opinions may vary. Check out our ranking of popular American bakery chains.
Dunkin'
Hey, we aren't here to bash Dunkin', but when compared to other bakeries on the list, this popular fast food donut shop lands at the bottom of our list. Although its donuts, bagels, and coffee are indeed tempting in terms of availability and budget-friendliness, there are some Dunkin' menu offerings customers generally avoid. "I received a Cinnamon Raisin Bagel today and could not even bite into it," one customer complains. "It was stale and extra, extra hard."
Sadly, it isn't just the food patrons are having an issue with –– many insist the customer service is virtually useless, claiming that Dunkin's staff often pays little to no attention to complaints and inquiries. "Customer service is horrible," one review states. "I Facebooked my issue, emailed and called got hung up on and no response!!!"
Of course, how well you like Dunkin' will depend on your frame of reference; with affordably priced eats and multiple locations found in most states, some might find a trip or two to this convenient donut shop worth it. Either way, there's one thing that's for certain –– Dunkin' definitely isn't the best bakery out there, and for that reason, it sits at the bottom of our ranking.
Au Bon Pain
Au Bon Pain may appear legit on the outside. With its attractive, bright yellow exterior, seemingly fancy offerings, and name that means "from good bread" in French, one might be tempted to think this bakery is the real deal. Unfortunately, Au Bon Pain, which was once owned by the same company as Panera Bread, fails to impress its customers, with most complaints indicating a lack of quality.
"We ordered two hot white egg and cheddar skinny bagels with juice and water. These were the worst sandwiches I ate recently," one customer shares on Yelp. "It didn't have any taste and sat in our stomachs." Another patron chimes in, claiming, "The place is DIRTY, floors are disgusting, the pastries are thrown about. I am really shocked it hasn't been closed down by the health inspector. Beyond that it's bad food — the coffee [is] burnt, the baked goods are worse than what you'd find at an ACME, and the service is a joke. Please shut this place down."
Yikes. As for how Au Bon Pain compares to its popular bake shop cousin, Panera Bread, many customers seem to prefer Panera and its more varied selection. Despite the fancy name and exterior, Au Bon Pain isn't worth the visit. From stale sandwiches to poorly kept locations, customers recommend going elsewhere to snag scrumptious sweets.
Panera Bread
Although preferred by some over Au Bon Pain, Panera Bread isn't necessarily the go-to for high-quality bakery treats. The bake shop has been around since 1987 and features a variety of soup, sandwich, and sweet options. Sadly, we've found several disgruntled patrons noting the chain's alleged decline, with some stating that the food at the once-popular bakery is low-quality and costs outlandish prices.
"Panera used to be really good, and their prices were more reasonable," a Redditor explains. "Now I just feel like it's all overpriced, microwaved food." Others on the thread agree, with one stating, "The food is terrible there now. Just don't bother ... I have to agree with the others that it peaked twenty years ago."
If you do decide to take a chance on Panera Bread, know that your opinion of the food may vary — we've tasted and ranked every soup at Panera Bread and found several stellar options served alongside some pretty terrible ones. As a result of our experience and the aforementioned customer reviews, we're inclined to believe the menu items offered at Panera Bread are hit or miss.
Einstein Bros. Bagels
Einstein Bros. Bagels may not be a raveworthy downtown Parisian cafe, but according to customers, it's got enough going for it to potentially make it worth the stop. Its menu is chock full of breakfast and lunchtime goodies, and although its bagels are certainly the star of the show, other offerings, including quirky snacks and deli sandwiches, work to make the lineup interesting.
Despite its varied selection, Einstein Bros. Bagels draws mixed reviews from the public, with customers expressing both positive and negative opinions online. "I've also tried to like Einstein bagels, " a customer on Reddit writes. "Can just barely taste the Asiago topping! Bagel has no chewy texture! I guess you have to pay extra for any real flavor!" Yet another customer on Facebook holds a very different view, stating, "I got an Asiago bagel [with] turkey sausage, egg and cheese. And my bestie got one of the specialty breakfast sandwiches. 10/10. The bagel is soft, doesn't feel heavy, smidge of chew still."
So, what's the truth? While clearly not the best bakery in the nation, people appear to have a love-hate relationship with Einstein Bros. Bagels. Whether the bakery chain will live up to your expectations is for you to decide — give it a shot and judge for yourself — or just make these three-ingredient Greek yogurt bagels at home.
Corner Bakery Cafe
A bake shop dishing up mac and cheese, parfaits, and all-day pancakes? Yes, please! Corner Bakery Cafe stores can be found scattered across the nation and, like Einstein Bros. Bagels, tend to draw both compliments and criticisms from visitors. Opinions about the shop vary, with complaints ranging from general disappointment with the quality of the food to dissatisfaction with the lack of cleanliness. One reviewer on Yelp shares their experience: "[The] place is always dirty. You stick to the carpet. Only one employee doing everything. My oatmeal was soup. It was actually like a beverage served in a bowl. My husband's eggs were burned. The potatoes were frozen." Ouch.
Despite the disapproval of some, other customers couldn't disagree more. Another Yelper insists it's one of the best bakeries they've visited. "I wish I could give this place 10 stars! I've never had anything but a great experience at Corner Bakery. From the quality of food, to the ambience, to the pricing, to the staff, it is all absolutely amazing." Feeling a bit confused? So are we. Considering the discrepancies in customer opinion, we're ranking Corner Bakery Cafe as middle of the road. While it certainly seems to please some taste buds, for others, this bake shop is a total miss.
Pret a Manger
Located in New York and a few other locations across the U.S., Pret a Manger (French for "ready to eat") is a London-born bakery that has generally been well-received by its American fans. The shop features a variety of sandwiches and baked goods, alongside piping hot cups of fresh organic coffee. The chain's dedication to sustainable sourcing and use of fresh ingredients also makes it stand out.
Even so, customers can't help but notice Pret a Manger's smaller portions and stiff pricing. We've also found some fans who are surprisingly unhappy with the food quality. "The sandwiches are literally empty ... the coffee tastes like burnt cardboard ... and the soups taste like dishwater," one customer vents on TrustPilot.
Not everyone is upset with Pret a Manger, though — there are plenty who sing its praises, particularly when it comes to its use of fresh ingredients. Another customer on Yelp writes, "I already love this place for the Organic coffee, fresh salads, sandwiches and cookies. When I eat here, I always feel like I made a smart choice." Ah, well. Seems most bakery fans are split when it comes to Pret a Manger's craveworthiness, making this yet another bake shop you'll simply need to try for yourself.
Cinnabon
If you're a fan of cinnamon rolls but haven't tried Cinnabon yet, it's probably time to schedule a visit. It's not the best bakery on the list, but it has its perks, with warm, fresh cinnamon rolls doused with all sorts of yummy toppings being one of them. The chain offers other treats, too. You'll find cookies, frozen lemonade, and coffee as part of its delicious lineup.
Although Cinnabon has plenty of fans, if there's one thing many can't justify, it's the sugar content. "Those first couple bites are amazing!! They are just so over the top sweet it gets to be too much," a customer on Reddit shares. Another concern some patrons have is the price. We set out to do our own research, hoping to disprove the claim that Cinnabon is too expensive. However, according to the Cinnabon website, a classic cinnamon roll costs between $5 and $6 at the time of this article's publication. With toppings added, it can soar above $7.
Just goes to show that it pays to learn to make your own baked goods at home. There are plenty of ways to jazz up cinnamon rolls with unique fillings without needing to throw money at Cinnabon to get your fill.
Le Pain Quotidien
Like many other bakeries on our list, Le Pain Quotidien receives mixed reviews, although most people seem pretty pleased with the offerings here. This bakery is popular in New York, but has locations in California as well. Le Pain Quotidien features a menu full of tantalizing options — get a load of its French Cream Doughnut, avocado toast, or even smoked salmon the next time you're in.
As one of many restaurant chains that bake their own bread, Le Pain Quotidien uses an age-old process that utilizes fresh ingredients to yield impeccable results. Patrons agree, this bakery is legit. One happy customer on TripAdvisor states, "Amazing place with very good desserts and drinks. The dessert options are endless with great quality and fair prices. Coffee is amazing and the matcha was authentic. The staff member who served was incredibly nice and helpful!"
Still, there are a few out there who aren't so happy with Le Pain Quotidien, mostly due to, you guessed it, pricing. At the time of this article's publication, a chicken salad sandwich costs $10 and a bowl of soup $7.50, so we can't blame people for being a little upset. Even so, for some, the extravagant cost is still totally worth it.
Paris Baguette
Paris Baguette has the feel of a neighborhood bakery featuring all the best in baked goods and coffee, and most agree that it offers high-quality, yummy food. One of many fast food chains that originated outside the U.S., this Korean-owned bake shop is inspired by French pastries. Its menu includes fruit-infused croissants, donuts, sandwiches, and baguettes. You may also find impeccably decorated holiday cakes depending on the season, making Paris Baguette a versatile option for those lucky enough to find one in their vicinity.
Despite its positive attributes, there is at least one thing customers don't find quite as alluring as its food, and that's the cost. Like many other bakeries on this list, some customers consider Paris Baguette expensive for what it is, and a few have even taken to Reddit to voice their concerns. "Everything there is at least double the price it should be," a Redditor states. "Good quality but terrible terrible value."
We took a peek at the current prices on Paris Baguette's online menu and found a custard cream-filled donut for nearly $5 alongside a plain croissant priced at $4. And although not the most expensive out there, these prices could understandably make some uncomfortable, especially when compared to more affordable bakery options like Dunkin'.
La Madeleine French Bakery & Café
La Madeleine French Bakery & Café is yet another seemingly classy bakery chain, but unlike a few of the others, this restaurant actually lives up to the hype. The French-inspired shop first opened in Dallas, Texas, and has since garnered the affection of fans from all over. La Madeleine prides itself on offering customers food made with simple, no-nonsense ingredients, prepared according to French technique. Menu offerings range from crepes and cheesecake to cookies and BLTs.
According to customers, La Madeleine is indeed amongst the crème de la crème –– from quick service to exquisite goods, this bakery meets the highest standards for quality and then some. "Their food quality is always fresh, and their bread is the BEST! Don't even get me started on how yummy all their pastries are. 100/10 recommend La Madeline," a commenter on Reddit states. Other patrons also highlight the chain's coffee and friendly service.
Don't forget to cash in on the rewards program –- according to customers, the payoff is worth it as the company offers birthday rewards, money off your next purchase, and more.
Great Harvest Bread Co.
Great Harvest Bread Co. can be found checkering states all over the nation, and for good reason –– customers insist this bakery is the real deal. The shop offers customers fresh bread made from high-quality wheat, but that's not all –– patrons are particularly impressed with the breakfast sandwiches, cookies, and muffins. "We were traveling and came upon this little bread shop," a customer from TripAdvisor explains. "Possibly the best bread store in the world." Another on Facebook agrees, "Pretty great stuff. A nice rewards program, too. The cinnamon swirl loaf is a doughy, sugary mess, but tastes so good I simply cannot care."
Speaking of the rewards program, Great Harvest Bread Co. dishes up the goods when it comes to great deals based on customers' ongoing purchases. According to the bakery's website, the rewards program currently offers members one point for every $1 spent, and they'll start raking in benefits at every 75-point interval. There's even an app to let you order your goodies, sandwiches, and coffees ahead of time at participating locations –– pretty sweet, right?
Levain Bakery
Topping our list of best bakeries in the U.S., Levain Bakery is the place to go, especially when you're craving impossibly delicious cookies. With locations all over New York and a handful in a few other states, customers insist Levain Bakery has some of the freshest, most scrumptious cookies around. And while a Levain Bakery cookie is quite expensive (currently upward of $6), most visitors believe the extra expense is worth the splurge. (Plus, these treats are huge.) "We had chocolate and walnut and double chocolate chip –– looked more like scones –– fat cookies," one customer states on TripAdvisor. "Warm and delicious, rich too. Easily could share one between two."
So, what's Levain Bakery's secret? According to the website, the cookies are made with nothing more than high-quality ingredients and dedication to the craft. Not into cookies? No problem. Levain Bakery dishes up more than just sweet treats –– feel free to order a sandwich, coffee, or brioche. There are also various types of flavored loaves and muffins. To top it all off, patrons claim that the service provided at Levain Bakery is top-notch — as an avid fan puts it, "I love Levain Bakery! I honestly think it really lives up to the hype. The staff were so kind and helpful, and the cookies were absolutely delicious."
All in all, Levain Bakery encompasses what a true bake shop is all about — wholesome ingredients, excellent customer service, and utterly delicious eats.
Methodology
The bakeries ranked worst to best in this article were selected based on popular public opinion derived from online reviews on sites like Facebook, Reddit, TripAdvisor, and Yelp. Patrons' opinions on flavor, customer service, and rewards programs were important factors. While we took pricing, quality, and availability into consideration from the bakeries' websites, individual consumer experiences will vary. Prices and selections mentioned within the post were noted as of the time of publication and are subject to change.