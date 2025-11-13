14 Unique Cinnamon Roll Fillings You'll Want To Try

Putting bacon in cinnamon rolls won't be for everyone, but lovers of salty-sweet flavors will likely appreciate this uncanny yet totally delicious mashup. There's nothing to it, really. Simply take a few strips of high-quality, thick-cut bacon, fry until crispy, chop into bits, and sprinkle over your brown sugar and cinnamon filling before baking. ​

Using canned dough? You may need to do a bit more work, but adding bacon, even to decadent premade canned cinnamon roll dough, is still totally doable. To pull it off, pop open the cinnamon roll canister and unroll the dough without separating. Press your bacon bits into the dough, right on top of the brown sugar and cinnamon filling. Once added, roll the dough back up before segmenting each piece and baking as normal.

When topped with gooey icing, the crispy chewiness of savory bacon provides the perfect contrast that will make you question why you never tried this quirky hack before. ​ Oh, and one more thing. While it's best you cook your bacon up fresh, it's also okay to use pre-cooked bacon bits. Just be sure to buy the refrigerated sort; bottled imitation bits are generally best reserved for salads.