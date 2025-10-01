13 Popular Fast Food Chains That Originated Outside The US

America used to be dominated by KFC, but the acronym took on new meaning in the 21st century when double-fried and super sauced Korean fried chicken broke out on the scene. Leading the charge has been Bonchon, which means "my hometown," and fittingly opened in the hometown of founder Jinduk Seo in Busan, South Korea.

Fort Lee, New Jersey was home to the first U.S. location of Bonchon, starting in 2006, with a flagship New York City location that opened shortly after. The New York Times praised Bonchon's unique fare early on, describing it as, "like Buffalo wings after a school year abroad, the familiar transformed into something more confident and alluring."

While the flavors are unmistakably Korean, the American palate remains in mind for future menu additions. It helps that Bonchon's International R&D chef Jae Park is based at the company's headquarters in Dallas, bridging the two culinary cultures together. The chain has around 500 locations across the globe, and about 150 in the U.S., with an eye on expansion in several markets including Illinois, Kansas, California, Nebraska, and Texas. In a statement provided to The Takeout, Suzie Tsai, Bonchon CEO said, "Bonchon has been serving up crispy, craveable Korean fried chicken around the world for many years and the love for our food just keeps growing. With Korean culture more in the spotlight than ever, we're excited to bring our bold, authentic flavors to even more neighborhoods in the U.S."