10 Popular Firehouse Subs Sandwiches, Ranked

It may come as a surprise, but I have never actually been to Firehouse Subs, or at least I hadn't. Originally opened by brothers Chris and Robin Sorensen, over 29 years ago, we didn't see our first location in Rhode Island until 2019. Despite my normal obsession with the novelty of a new place to get food, I still hadn't made a point of stopping in.

I knew the chain's firehouse theme, and had heard of its hot sauce bar, but I wasn't sure what to expect beyond that. Honestly, beyond knowing it sold sandwiches, I wasn't at all sure what specifically would be on offer. As a Rhode Islander, a classic Italian sub is the staple by which sandwiches are often judged, but would I find one there? I'm not sure what the most popular sandwich in Florida is, which is where the brand began, but I was ready for whatever came my way.

The task of ranking some of its menu staples was a job I knew I would be perfect for. Complete lack of experience with its sandwiches meant a unique position to hold no bias or favoritism toward any specific menu item. I would be starting from scratch when it came to the flavors, quality, and overall style of the sandwiches. Taking the time and making the room to try 10 subs (that each came with a famous Firehouse pickle on the side), for the sake of the reader of course, was going to be a challenge, but I was ready for it.