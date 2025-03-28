Make The Perfect Roast Beef Sandwiches At Home With These Cuts Of Meat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Juicy and complex, roast beef sandwiches hit the spot when simpler ones don't. What separates it is that the beef is slow roasted so that it's medium-rare on the inside but browned on the outside. Of course, it's easier to simply buy pre-made roast beef at the grocery store deli than making it on your own, but the taste is never the same. Max Halley, owner of Max's Sandwich Shop in London, UK, and author of "Max's Sandwich Book," tells The Takeout "made in a factory, not a kitchen, lumps of [deli] meat tend to be rubbish because they were probably of poor quality right from the start." He expands that these cuts "were cooked to satisfy food regulations, not the palate, and they were made to generate profit not deliciousness." Besides, deli meats are often ultra processed to keep them good for longer — and even then, deli meat recalls happen frequently, which makes some consumers uneasy.

If you love a premium sandwich and enjoy spending time in the kitchen, then making your own roast beef at home is simply the best thing to do. The extra effort is very much worth your while. So, how can you make the best sandwich possible? First, start with choosing the right type of cut. Halley recommends topside "because it's a uniform, lean piece of meat." A budget-friendly cut, topside comes from the cow's inner thigh. If properly cooked, it is deliciously tender and flavorful.