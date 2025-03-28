Make The Perfect Roast Beef Sandwiches At Home With These Cuts Of Meat
Juicy and complex, roast beef sandwiches hit the spot when simpler ones don't. What separates it is that the beef is slow roasted so that it's medium-rare on the inside but browned on the outside. Of course, it's easier to simply buy pre-made roast beef at the grocery store deli than making it on your own, but the taste is never the same. Max Halley, owner of Max's Sandwich Shop in London, UK, and author of "Max's Sandwich Book," tells The Takeout "made in a factory, not a kitchen, lumps of [deli] meat tend to be rubbish because they were probably of poor quality right from the start." He expands that these cuts "were cooked to satisfy food regulations, not the palate, and they were made to generate profit not deliciousness." Besides, deli meats are often ultra processed to keep them good for longer — and even then, deli meat recalls happen frequently, which makes some consumers uneasy.
If you love a premium sandwich and enjoy spending time in the kitchen, then making your own roast beef at home is simply the best thing to do. The extra effort is very much worth your while. So, how can you make the best sandwich possible? First, start with choosing the right type of cut. Halley recommends topside "because it's a uniform, lean piece of meat." A budget-friendly cut, topside comes from the cow's inner thigh. If properly cooked, it is deliciously tender and flavorful.
Other things to consider when making a roast beef sandwich
Though topside boasts the golden trio of a beef cut (versatile, tasty, and affordable), it's not the only cut that works for roast beef. Other great cuts that you can use include eye of round and sirloin tip. In the end, as Halley says, "it's your sandwich, cook whatever you like." In fact, unless you're a purist, we recommend not being afraid to play around with bizarre sandwich combinations that take a classic sandwich to unexpected levels. Even a simple grilled cheese sandwich can be made better with something like kimchi, so the more complex roast beef is even better for kitchen experiments.
Besides the ingredients, there are other things you can do to guarantee a great homemade roast beef sandwich. Halley recommends "cutting the meat straight from the fridge, not at room temperature." Following this advice "will also make it much easier" to cut the beef correctly. He also claims that you should use "your best serrated knife." Though unexpected, Halley also thinks "Victorinox pastry knives are excellent" for making a pot roast. Using a good knife will make a big difference, because roast beef sandwiches need the meat to be cut in thin slices that are often difficult to get right without a deli slicer.
These steps will help you make a homemade roast beef sandwich so good, you'll be shunning the grocery store kind forever.