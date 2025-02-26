Review: Jimmy John's Toasted Sandwiches Heat Up The Menu In The Best Way Possible

Jimmy John's has come a long way since its beginnings in a small college town in Illinois. The fledgling business (which almost became a hot dog shop) began serving just four sandwiches in 1983. Not only has the chain vastly expanded its location reach over the past 40 years but its menu offerings as well.

With the month of March just days away, most people are gearing up for warm spring days. However, for many parts of the country, winter is far from over, so there's no better time to enjoy a warm, gooey, toasted sandwich than the present.

Despite having a location in New York City, Jimmy John's chose to unveil its new trio of toasted sandwiches at its "sandwich chalet" launch event at the Ace Hotel in Manhattan. I went to preview the three brand new sandwiches before the launch, and here is my take on which ones are worth trying and which you might want to skip.