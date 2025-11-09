Why David Chang Believes Burgers Should Never Touch The Grill

Sometime in May, or even April, if spring is shaping up to be a warm one, all of the food sites begin publishing article after article about how to grill the best burgers. While it's fun to learn about hacks like sticking an ice cube in the middle to keep the meat moist, you might feel a certain amount of FOMO (fear of missing out) if you don't own a grill or aren't a skilled enough cook to use it well. Another factor that may be preventing you from grilling includes having a small yard or possibly no yard at all if you live in an apartment or condominium. From now on, however, no more FOMO for you — or for anyone else not engaging in the great American grill-o-rama — thanks to restaurateur David Chang. Chang, founder of the Momofuku mini-chain, is adamant that burgers should never be grilled.

As he said on an episode of his podcast "The Dave Chang Show," he feels that the whole idea that grilling gives burgers a "smoky flavor" is just a bunch of marketing hype. He believes burgers would need to be grilled for an entire day (and way past the point where they've carbonized into coal dust) before they really get smoky. He dismissed the concept by stating, "This whole idea of imparting flavor from the grill, the only flavor that's being imparted is the carbonized crap that's on the grill. The stuff that hasn't been scraped off from the iron brush [or] steel wool."