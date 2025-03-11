11 Smash Burger Mistakes You Might Be Making, According To Experts
Known for their crispy and flavorful crust, smash burgers are made using a technique that involves smashing a ball of ground beef onto a hot griddle or pan with a press or a spatula. This method maximizes contact with the sizzling cooking surface, resulting in a thinner and more caramelized patty than traditional burgers, which lack smash burger's iconic crispy edges. Because the patties are thinner than those of regular burgers, they are often stacked, allowing for a better ratio of seared meat to toppings and bread.
Although smash burgers are now ubiquitous on fast food menus, this wasn't always the case. In fact, the method of smashing burger patties remained unknown until the 1960s, when a fry cook at Dairy Cheer in Ashland, Kentucky, discovered that pressing a ball of ground beef with a 10-ounce can of beans on a hot griddle created a patty that was both flavorful and crispy.
Though smash burgers may look easy to prepare, recreating them at home can be surprisingly tricky. From achieving the perfect crust to pairing it with the right bun and toppings, there are several key factors that can make or break the handheld. We spoke to The Head Chef at the Source Urban Brewery in Fishtown, Philadelphia, Chef Nicolas Uliano; The Culinary Director and Executive Chef at the Crooked Hammock Brewery, Ted Deptula; Chili's Director of Culinary, Brian Paquette; and The Chef in Residence at OXO and owner of NYC restaurants Greywind and Loring Place, Dan Kluger, to find out about the most common smash burger mistakes made by home chefs. Let's dive in.
Choosing the wrong ground beef
Fat plays a crucial role in ensuring flavorful and juicy burger patties. While you can get away with using lean beef for browning, this just isn't the case with burgers. Using beef with a lower fat ratio to make smash burgers is likely to result in drier patties with less caramelized crust — something that goes against what smash burgers are all about. This happens because the fat renders during the cooking process, giving the patty a golden-brown, crispy texture.
Chef Nicolas Uliano knows a thing or two about choosing the right beef for delicious smash burger patties. And rightly so — the restaurant's menu features a smash burger with two patties, caramelized onions, American cheese, pickles, along with optional bacon and egg — all smothered in steak aioli sauce. "Our custom blend features only prime cuts, including short rib, brisket, and chuck, providing the perfect balance of juiciness, fat content, and deep flavor," he says, adding that any beef below 20 percent fat wouldn't develop the rich, crispy crust that defines a proper smash burger.
Ted Deptula says that using the right blend of fatty beef is crucial to infusing the restaurant's Super Smash Burger with flavor. "The extra fat acts as a natural cooking medium, helping to develop a crisp crust and rendering down to create the signature lattice texture. My favorite blend is 75% lean to 25% fat, as leaner blends (like an 80% lean to 20% fat or 85% lean to 15% fat) typically result in drier patties with less caramelization."
Not seasoning the beef properly
No matter how good your smash burger toppings are, an under-seasoned patty can make the entire burger taste bland and underwhelming. Whether it's just salt and pepper or a blend of spices like garlic powder, paprika, and cayenne pepper, well-thought-out seasoning can add a layer of complexity to this culinary marvel.
Brian Paquette says that home chefs often don't season their burger patties enough. As the creator of the chain's Big Smasher Burger, which was launched in late 2024, he speaks from experience. "Flavor comes from both the fat and the seasoning, some of which will inevitably melt onto the grill. You want to use ample amounts of seasoning like we do at Chili's," he states.
So when is the best time to season your burger patty? It depends. While most seasonings can be added directly to the patty mix, salt should only be added at the last minute. Salting a beef patty too early can leave it tough and chewy due to the change in its molecular structure. Salt also extracts moisture from meat, increasing the likelihood that it will steam instead of developing a proper sear. Paquette explains his approach to seasoning patties, a method he says ensures that they turn out both tender and flavorful. "Before going on the grill, season the side of the burger that's going face down — we use four shakes of our house-made seasoning blend. Then season the top of the burger once it's on the grill, this way you make sure both sides are properly seasoned and that you get the most flavor," he advises.
Overworking the beef and shaping it into patties rather than balls
The texture of ground beef is perfect for making burger patties. The loose structure of the mince is precisely what lets the patties hold their shape without becoming too dense. According Ted Deptula, one of the most common mistakes people make when making smash burgers is overworking the beef. "[This] compresses the grind and leads to chewy, tough patties," he adds.
Another error often made by home chefs is pre-shaping the patties instead of beginning with loose balls of beef. Chef Nicolas Uliano explains that this over-compresses the meat and squeezes out its natural juices. "[We use] loose meatballs, which spread naturally when smashed, creating that perfect Maillard reaction crust (the crispy outer layer that forms on food during cooking), while maintaining a juicy interior. If you're making them at home, avoid pressing down on an already-formed patty — start with a loosely packed ball and smash it fresh on the griddle for the best results," Uliano says.
Making the patties on an overly small pan
Let's face it, not many home chefs have access to a large, flat-top griddle like you can find in a restaurant. Luckily, when it comes to making smash burger patties, a pan is the next best thing — provided that it's fit for the job. And while many may not take this into account, when it comes to making burger patties, pan size matters.
As tempting as it may be to cram all of your burger patties on one pan, overcrowding can ruin the texture of your smash burgers — a key element that makes them so delicious. This is because beef patties release juices as they cook. If too many of them are packed into too small a space this moisture can become trapped rather than evaporate, making the burgers steam instead of searing. As Dan Kluger points out, using an undersized pan to make smash burgers is one of the common missteps made by home chefs. "You need enough surface area so that the burgers are not touching and steaming each other. Also, with a larger heavier duty pan it will maintain its heat and provide a nice crust," he adds.
Using a pan made from the wrong material
While non-stick pans are ideal for preparing treats such as fried eggs and fluffy pancakes, they aren't the best choice for creating the crispy, caramelized edges of smash burger patties. Ted Deptula says that non-stick surfaces don't reach a high enough temperature to create the signature smash burger crust. "Smash burgers should also never be cooked on a char grill, as they lose the necessary flat surface contact. The ideal cooking surface for a perfectly-caramelized smash burger is flat-top griddle, stainless steel, or cast iron pan," he adds.
Dan Kluger says that his go-to tool for making smash burgers at home is a stainless steel pan. "It provides a nice sear, handles heat well, and is easy to clean. It's the kind of tool that all the OXO Chefs in Residence swear by when developing recipes that are approachable for home cooks yet meet professional standards," Kluger says.
Choosing the wrong kitchen utensils and overpressing the meat
Smash burgers didn't get their iconic name for no reason. The key to the delicious, crispy edges of a smash burger patty lies in the way chefs smash beef balls onto a scorching hot griddle. This should be done immediately after the beef is placed on the grill, as highlighted by Brian Paquette. "If you're using a traditional grill, never smash your burger with a spatula or anything once it's on the grill — that's how you lose all the juices, and ultimately, a lot of the flavor. If you want to make a smash burger on your griddle, smash the burger as soon as you put it down to lock in the flavors," he says.
Chefs are divided on whether a press or a spatula is the better tool for smashing burgers, with some culinary experts opting for the former and others favoring the latter. Some even swear by using a putty knife from a hardware store to make smash burgers. Ted Deptula recommends smashing the beef balls with a stainless steel or cast iron press, as it lets you apply more pressure than a standard kitchen spatula. On the other end of the spectrum, Dan Kluger believes that the best smash burger can be achieved with a spatula. "If you find the beef sticking to the spatula, try spraying it with a light coating of cooking oil or using a small piece of parchment paper. The key to the perfect smash takes practice, and I recommend keeping another spatula on hand to help unstick the beef," he says.
Failing to get the patty size right and grilling at the wrong temperature
Smash burger patties rely on the Maillard reaction to create that golden-brown crust when the beef makes contact with the hot surface of a griddle or a pan. If the surface isn't hot enough, the patty is likely to steam rather than sear, resulting in an overly soft and pale final product. Brian Paquette says that one of the most important parts of a good smash burger is making sure the grill is nice and hot before pressing the beef. "The temperature is key to getting everything else right, which is why you'll also want to use a meat thermometer to ensure your burger is cooked properly and to avoid overcooking and drying out the meat. You want the inside to be 157 degrees F," he notes.
Nailing the perfect patty size is essential for great smash burgers. A well-sized patty will develop a crispy, flavorful edges while an overly thick one may not form the desired crust. On the other hand, a patty that's too thin may dry out or even burn on the griddle or pan. Ted Deptula believes that the perfect smash burger should be pressed to around a quarter of an inch. According to Paquette, the trick to a great smash burger patty also lies in making it a little larger than the bun. "You also want to make them about an inch wider than the bun you intend to put them on, as the burger will shrink a bit. This is how you have the nice, charred bits hanging right at the edge of the burger," he says.
Flipping the patty more than once
When it comes to flipping meat, chefs are in disagreement. For instance in the world of steak, some advocate flipping the meat only once while others believe in frequent flipping to ensure even cooking. Traditionalists say that flipping the beef just once gives it time to caramelize on both sides. On the other hand, frequent flippers argue that turning the meat multiple times promotes more uniform cooking.
Unlike steak, where flipping techniques can vary, most professionals are adamant that smash burger patties should be flipped in one way only. Dan Kluger is one such expert, saying, "One of the most important steps when cooking a smash burger is to leave the patty undisturbed and let that crust form. This usually takes about two minutes, depending on the thickness of the burger." Ted Deptula echoes this sentiment, noting, "The perfect flip is an essential part of the process and can easily make or break the burger. When the first side has a deep, even brown crust from edge to edge, you know it's ready to be flipped. [...] Once you flip, cook the second side for no more than 30 seconds to keep the meat juicy."
Using the wrong type of bun or failing to toast it
When making smash burgers, many home chefs focus on getting the beef patty right. While this isn't surprising, all too often, they forget about the quality of the bun that's going to hold everything together. For Nicolas Uliano, a great smash burger is just as much about the bread as it is about the beef. "At Source Urban Brewery, we source our Japanese milk buns locally from Lost Bread Co. These buns are soft yet sturdy, with a slightly sweet, pillowy texture that perfectly complements the rich, crispy burger patties," he says. In a similar vein, Brian Paquette notes, "You want to build from a good foundation, so having a great bun is crucial. We use a brioche-style bun at Chili's, and I'd recommend a similar soft bun like a brioche or potato roll at home."
Both Uliano and Paquette are adamant that toasting the bun is a simple — yet essential — step that elevates the handheld's taste and structure. Uliano explains that toasting the bun on a griddle or a pan serves a very important function. "We lightly toast our buns to create a delicate crunch that prevents them from getting soggy [from the toppings] while enhancing the overall burger experience," he says. So what's the best way of toasting burger buns? Paquette keeps it short and sweet, advising, "Adding a little butter and sticking it on the griddle for a bit will take [the bun] to the next level."
Serving the burger with the wrong toppings
For many burger toppings are an afterthought — a mere add-on once the patty and bun are already in place. In fact, the ingredients you choose to include in your burger can make or break the entire dining experience. In other words, well-chosen toppings can elevate a smash burger from mediocre to a restaurant-worthy creation. After all, it's the toppings that add flavor, texture, and balance to what might otherwise be an uninspiring bite.
While there is little doubt that burger toppings are a personal preference, many professionals agree that a little can go a long way. For instance, Dan Kluger says, "My favorite way to serve a smash burger is with a slice of American cheese, a pepper aioli or Russian dressing, and crispy bacon strips. This allows the patty to remain the star of the show without being overwhelmed by an excess of toppings." Brian Paquette agrees, noting, "I like to keep [my toppings] straightforward with tomato, lettuce, red onion, ketchup, and a pickle. It lets the meat stand out instead of overpowering it."
Not utilizing the crust from the griddle
The highlight of the perfect smash burger is a beef patty with a beautifully caramelized and flavorful crust. This is why the beef should be seared until parts of it stick to the sizzling hot griddle or pan. It's also why it's important to leave nothing behind. Once you take the flattened patty off the griddle or pan, don't forget about any crispy beef remnants that may have stuck to the hot surface — they are absolutely packed with flavor.
Ted Deptula is adamant that it's these golden-hued bits of meat that can elevate a smash burger from good to incredible. "I prefer using a thin metal spatula for flipping, as it scrapes up the patty while capturing all the crispy bits that cling to the griddle," he says. Once carefully lifted off the cooking surface, these flavorful scraps can be sprinkled over the burger patty as a sort of seasoning. These little morsels of goodness are also why you should never sear a beef patty on a dirty griddle or pan — after all, the last thing you want is to mix the flavorful remnants of your smash burger with old, burnt scraps of food leftover from a previous cooking session.