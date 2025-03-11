11 Smash Burger Mistakes You Might Be Making, According To Experts

Known for their crispy and flavorful crust, smash burgers are made using a technique that involves smashing a ball of ground beef onto a hot griddle or pan with a press or a spatula. This method maximizes contact with the sizzling cooking surface, resulting in a thinner and more caramelized patty than traditional burgers, which lack smash burger's iconic crispy edges. Because the patties are thinner than those of regular burgers, they are often stacked, allowing for a better ratio of seared meat to toppings and bread.

Although smash burgers are now ubiquitous on fast food menus, this wasn't always the case. In fact, the method of smashing burger patties remained unknown until the 1960s, when a fry cook at Dairy Cheer in Ashland, Kentucky, discovered that pressing a ball of ground beef with a 10-ounce can of beans on a hot griddle created a patty that was both flavorful and crispy.

Though smash burgers may look easy to prepare, recreating them at home can be surprisingly tricky. From achieving the perfect crust to pairing it with the right bun and toppings, there are several key factors that can make or break the handheld. We spoke to The Head Chef at the Source Urban Brewery in Fishtown, Philadelphia, Chef Nicolas Uliano; The Culinary Director and Executive Chef at the Crooked Hammock Brewery, Ted Deptula; Chili's Director of Culinary, Brian Paquette; and The Chef in Residence at OXO and owner of NYC restaurants Greywind and Loring Place, Dan Kluger, to find out about the most common smash burger mistakes made by home chefs. Let's dive in.