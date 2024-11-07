It's amazing how an unexpected tool can take a humble burger and turn it into one of the best comfort food experiences ever. While a putty knife is better known for spreading plaster and as a tool around the house, you would be amazed at how useful it is in the kitchen. This handy tool can take your smashed beef burger to new heights, and effectively flatten and scrape the beef patty while maintaining its shape and integrity.

When used correctly, the putty knife can create the perfect blend of textures. With the right press, you get a beef patty that's tender and juicy on the inside yet satisfyingly crisp and crunchy on the outside. If you want a thinner patty, press down a bit more until it spreads out more evenly. This way, you get a patty that has a wider surface area, making it easier to pile more of your favorite toppings.

If you want to experiment a bit more, you can even try to do smash burgers using an air fryer. Using the same tools, just with less grease. Once done, add some caramelized onions, melted cheese, tangy pickles, and whatever else you fancy, all encased in a soft, golden bun. It's comfort food at its finest, delivering everything you crave and love in each satisfying, umami-filled bite. All with the help of a simple yet very reliable and trusty tool.