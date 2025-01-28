Why Baking Is The Better Way To Cook Up Hamburgers

Obviously, when it's summer and you have a hankering for a meaty hamburger, you're going to slide those patties onto a hot grill — especially if you're using this hack for perfectly moist meat. But when the leaves have long fallen and you're looking at a never-ending winter, you'll have to make do with cooking them inside. You can certainly let them sizzle up in a skillet, or even air fry them to your desired doneness, but you should consider baking them in your oven. Here's why.

For starters, you can bake as many hamburgers at once as you can fit on your baking sheet, which makes this method perfect for when you're entertaining — also, how perfect is this for batch-baking sliders? You can also make the process virtually no-mess by putting down parchment paper or aluminum foil, like this heavy-duty kind from Amazon Basics, under the burgers, which not only keeps your pan clean but also helps keep grease splatter off your stove.

Finally, baking your burger patties is a time saver. Because you can just pop them in the oven — no flipping or constant tending required — you can just focus on preparing the rest of your meal.