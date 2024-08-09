How To Air Fry Burgers To Your Desired Doneness Every Time

If you were wondering how to air fry burgers so that they're done to your exact liking, you'll need just one extra kitchen gadget — a handy meat thermometer. Start by cooking the burgers at anywhere from 370 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and play around with the time settings (a good rule of thumb is to start around three minutes per side). The temperature of the burgers will determine the exact timing. Cook them so that they're just under what your desired doneness is, as determined by a meat thermometer. You want them to be slightly underdone when they come out of the air fryer because carryover cooking typically adds 5 to 10 degrees of heat to your food.

The more you cook your burgers in the air fryer the more you can perfect your technique and get your timing down. Letting them rest for about five minutes after cooking gives the juices time to redistribute themselves inside the patties, keeping them from drying out. It also allows time for the aforementioned carryover cooking to run its course.