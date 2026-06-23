9 Popular Sodas Ranked From Least To Most Caffeine

Everyone reacts a little differently to consuming caffeine. Some folks need multiple cups of coffee to get through the day, while others have difficulty quieting their brain after ingesting the small amount of caffeine that's in a cup of hot chocolate. With those beverages, you generally know what you're getting into as there isn't typically an enormous deviation between brands, but sodas are a different story.

Brands and flavors of popular soft drinks vary widely in their caffeine content. Some don't have any, such as Starry and Mug Root Beer (most varieties of root beer typically don't contain caffeine), yet others are geared toward people who prefer to experience a vigorous burst of energy throughout the day. For better or worse, labels like "diet" and "sugar-free" won't help identify which brands are loaded with an extra jolt, as some diet brands surprisingly have more caffeine than their original formula counterparts.

To save folks the anxiety of wondering how much stimulation accompanies their favorite soda brands, we've come up with a simple list that takes care of the legwork. All the caffeine counts ranked below represent the amount found in a 12-ounce serving, and the numbers come straight from the horse's mouth (the manufacturer's websites). Whether you're looking to get more kick out of your soda or you're trying to avoid getting too jittery, this list should help you out.