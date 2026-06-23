9 Popular Sodas Ranked From Least To Most Caffeine
Everyone reacts a little differently to consuming caffeine. Some folks need multiple cups of coffee to get through the day, while others have difficulty quieting their brain after ingesting the small amount of caffeine that's in a cup of hot chocolate. With those beverages, you generally know what you're getting into as there isn't typically an enormous deviation between brands, but sodas are a different story.
Brands and flavors of popular soft drinks vary widely in their caffeine content. Some don't have any, such as Starry and Mug Root Beer (most varieties of root beer typically don't contain caffeine), yet others are geared toward people who prefer to experience a vigorous burst of energy throughout the day. For better or worse, labels like "diet" and "sugar-free" won't help identify which brands are loaded with an extra jolt, as some diet brands surprisingly have more caffeine than their original formula counterparts.
To save folks the anxiety of wondering how much stimulation accompanies their favorite soda brands, we've come up with a simple list that takes care of the legwork. All the caffeine counts ranked below represent the amount found in a 12-ounce serving, and the numbers come straight from the horse's mouth (the manufacturer's websites). Whether you're looking to get more kick out of your soda or you're trying to avoid getting too jittery, this list should help you out.
9. Diet Pepsi
Pepsi's diet variation of its classic cola is one of the mildest popular sodas in terms of caffeine content. Every 12-ounce can has just a smidge of caffeine in the form of 22 milligrams. It's ideal for those who enjoy a fizzy little boost but worry about getting too jittery on the job or being able to relax on a day off.
8. Sunkist Orange
Another somewhat subdued caffeinated soda is Sunkist Orange. Produced by Keurig Dr Pepper, it only contains 31 milligrams of the stimulant in each 12-ounce serving. That's terrific news for folks who relish the effervescent orange flavor and don't want a buzz, but people hoping to get an afternoon jolt may want to look elsewhere.
7. Coca-Cola
One of the most popular sodas of all time, Coca-Cola has just enough caffeine at 34 milligrams to give people some zing without getting too wired. For comparison, that's slightly more than you get in an 8-ounce cup of green tea. It's a nice sweet spot that offers a moderate midday energy boost but won't have folks buzzing around after enjoying a rum and Coke cocktail (aka a Cuba Libre) as a nightcap.
6. Pepsi
Many loyal Pepsi fans will vociferously declare that Coke can't hold a candle to Pepsi's superior flavor, but while that's a subjective assertion what's not up for debate is that Pepsi does have more caffeine than its number one rival. Every regular-sized can has 38 milligrams. It's less than the amount of caffeine in Pepsi's vintage breakfast soda brand no one liked, but it barely squeaks by with a touch more kick than its archnemesis.
5. Dr Pepper
One of the most unique-tasting sodas available, Dr Pepper and its 23 secret flavors offers consumers a decent burst of energy in every bottle. Each 12-ounce serving comes loaded with a moderate 41 milligrams of caffeine. Unfortunately, Dr Pepper loyalists are well aware that finding a substitute soda that can stack up to the classic flavor is nearly impossible, so 41 milligrams is something fans will have to make peace with even if it's more or less than they would prefer.
4. RC Cola
While RC Cola doesn't stack up to its rivals Pepsi and Coke in terms of sales or popularity, it is still a beloved brand that packs more of a caffeinated punch than its competitors with 43 milligrams per serving. Each time someone drinks one of these classic sodas, they're consuming close to the amount of caffeine as half a cup of coffee (roughly 95 milligrams per 8-ounce cup). That's great for folks who want to feel a slight jolt, but not so great for people who are sensitive to caffeine and want to enjoy a soda while still getting a good night's sleep.
3. Diet Coke
One of the most surprising placements on this list (at least to me) is Diet Coke ranking just below some of the caffeine heavyweights of the soda world. Whereas a can of original Coke holds a modest amount of the stimulant, its diet doppelganger has a whopping 46 milligrams. The theory is that Diet Coke has more caffeine than regular because adding it enhances the flavor, and knowing how much its loyal fans adore the taste of their favorite brand they probably wouldn't have it any other way.
2. Mountain Dew
Given all the marketing alluding to Mountain Dew's ability to take on extreme challenges and tasks, it shouldn't shock anyone to learn the popular soda is chock-full of caffeine. At 54 milligrams per 12-ounce serving, it's approaching the same amount as a 1-ounce shot of espresso. If that's appealing and you'd prefer your vessel for caffeine tastes sweet rather than bitter, do the Dew.
1. Poppi Alpine Blast
Once a rising independent brand, Poppi has become even more popular after Pepsi acquired it in 2025 for $1.65 billion. The brand boasts various intriguing flavors, most of which don't contain any caffeine at all. However, Poppi's Alpine Blast tops this list with just a touch more than Mountain Dew, as each can houses an impressive 55 milligrams. Those with caffeine sensitivities may want to steer clear of this Poppi flavor, but folks who find that amount of stimulation appealing can get excited there's a soda that will put a real spring in their step without the high sugar content.