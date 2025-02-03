Here's How Much Caffeine Is In A Cup Of Hot Chocolate

It's a frosty night, and you're looking for a warm beverage to chase the chill from your bones. You could patter into the kitchen and brew a Cioccolatino pod on your fancy, new Nespresso machine, but you're not in the mood to lay awake all night. So instead, you grab a packet of store-bought hot cocoa mix, warm it up in the microwave, and settle on the couch with a cozy blanket and a good book. There's a nagging voice in the back of your head that wonders, though. "Hot cocoa doesn't have caffeine in it, does it?" you think. Actually, it does!

There is a sneaky friend lurking inside this creamy beverage: about 5-25 grams of caffeine. You may feel a little shocked and betrayed, but caffeine is a naturally occurring stimulant in pretty much anything made from the cacao plant. That means there's a little caffeine in everything chocolatey, from Hershey's chocolate bars to chocolate milk. Anything made with dark chocolate will more than likely contain more caffeine than milk chocolate — the darker the chocolate, the more cocoa solids it has, which is where the caffeine lives. The amount of caffeine will vary depending on the product and manufacturer, but luckily the caffeine in hot chocolate is still minimal compared to the amount in other beverages.