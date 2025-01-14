Why Is A Rum And Coke Cocktail Called A Cuba Libre?

You probably know what a rum and coke is, and if you didn't you could probably make a pretty good guess: it's a mixed drink made of rum and Coca-Cola. You also probably know what a Cuba Libre is: it's a rum and coke served with a wedge of lime. But, what's the difference between regular rum and coke and a Cuba Libre? Is it just the lime? And why is the Cuba Libre even called that in the first place?

Well, to figure that out, we need to answer that first question. Even though the only difference between a rum and coke and a Cuba Libre is the addition of the lime wedge, the garnish isn't really what sets the two apart. Instead, the difference comes from the type of rum that's used. While a regular rum and coke can be made with any rum, a Cuba Libre is almost always made with Bacardí(it's not just for making rum cakes). In fact, according to the popular story (conveniently bandied about by Bacardí itself), this brand of rum was used in the first Cuba Libre cocktail.