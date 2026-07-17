24 Delicious Family Dinners You Can Cook For Less Than $10

Let's be real: Groceries are expensive, and it doesn't seem like there's any relief in sight. Since 2020, grocery prices have reliably risen, year over year. Every week at the checkout, a handful of grocery basics ends up costing significantly more than it would've in the past. It can be frustrating and difficult. How do you feed your family truly excellent meals when pantry staple prices are through the roof? How do you continue to enjoy being in the kitchen as an avid home cook when every experiment, every new recipe tested, is a risky financial gamble?

We've got you covered. We've pulled together 24 delicious family dinners that you can cook for less than $10 each, so long as you have the basics on hand (think the items you probably always have at the ready anyway, like cooking oil, garlic, or herbs and seasonings). Some of these recipes are basic, but still tasty. Some are surprising. Some are celebrity-endorsed. All are sure to make your tummy and your wallet happy.