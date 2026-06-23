Amazon Prime Day 2026 Is Here: 11 Food Deals You Need To See
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Amazon Prime Day is like Black Friday come early for Prime members, as the company celebrates all those folks who fork over $14.99 a month for the benefits that come with membership. During the summertime shopping event, Amazon drops new deals on a wide array of merchandise three times a day, exclusive to Prime members. It's taking place now through June 26, and there are already tons of steals to be had on popular grocery items, from pantry staples to delectable confections.
As Prime Day savings are only available to Prime members, you'll need to sign up for a membership to take advantage, or secure a free trial on Amazon.com. There are discounted memberships available for higher education students, as well as qualified government-assistance recipients and income-verified individuals. Now is the perfect time to land those reduced prices if you can, because the clock is already counting down to the end of the sale. Here's a preview of some of the bargains Prime members will be snagging over the next few days.
Frito-Lay Variety Pack
Kicking things off, Amazon is offering Prime members 30% off on Frito-Lay Variety Packs. The box of 40 single-serve bags has all your favorite chips and snacks, including six bags each of Lay's Classic, Cheetos Crunchy, Funyuns Original, Doritos Nacho Cheese, and four bags of Lay's Barbecue, Ruffles Sour Cream & Onion, Fritos Chili Cheese, and Fritos Original. At just $0.42 per bag, it's a screaming deal on gluten-free chips and cheese puffs that won't be around for long.
Frito-Lay Variety Pack — $16.65
Starbucks Espresso & Cream
Grab your morning jolt right from your refrigerator instead of hitting the drive-thru for a Starbucks handcrafted drink with Amazon's 24% discount on Starbucks Espresso & Cream prepared coffee drinks. The deal includes a dozen 6.5 fluid ounce cans of the Green Mermaid's premium brewed espresso mixed with luscious cream for a slightly sweet start to your day. At roughly $1.27 per can, it's a bargain Starbucks fans won't want to pass up.
Starbucks Espresso & Cream — $15.18
Atlas Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Premium olive oil typically commands a stiff price at most supermarkets, which is why Prime members should take the opportunity to secure the deep discount on Atlas Cold Press Extra Virgin Olive Oil while they can. Amazon is currently offering 20% off 1-liter bottles of this respected brand of EVOO made from olives grown in the mountains of Morocco, and its 4.7 rating from over 26,000 reviews indicates the elegant taste and aroma won't disappoint. But just as olive oil doesn't get better with age, this bargain will eventually expire before long.
Nate's 100% Pure, Raw & Unfiltered Honey
If you like to upgrade your tea or coffee with a natural sweetener, you won't want to pass up Amazon's markdown on Nate's 100% Pure, Raw & Unfiltered Honey. The award-winning honey is about as natural as sweeteners get, as it features only one ingredient — pure, golden honey bee nectar. It is currently 21% off the regular price of a 32-ounce bottle, so even if you don't need it right away, you can take advantage of the limited-time deal and freeze the honey for later.
All Sport Freezer Pops
With summer in full swing, it's the perfect time to stock your freezer with cold treats you can enjoy on the go, like All Sport Freezer Pops. Prime members can fill their freezer for the entire season with 26% off a pack of 144 frozen pops that come in four fruity flavors: Orange, Blue Raz Ice, Lemon Lime, and Fruit Punch. Keep the popsicles frozen in a cooler for a crowd-pleasing refreshment outdoors or store them all in the icebox for a convenient break from the heat whenever the need arises.
All Sport Freezer Pops — $40.00
Bumble Bee Chunk Light Tuna
Fans of canned tuna have a chance to stock their pantry with 24 5-ounce cans of Bumble Bee Chunk Light Tuna at a 20% discount off the regular price. The wild-caught skipjack tuna features the blue fish label, which signifies it as Marine Stewardship Council-certified sustainable seafood — a high-protein food you can feel good about buying. With a bold flavor and flaky texture, it's ideal for any tuna dish that's calling your name at a price that's hard to beat.
Bumble Bee Chunk Light Tuna — $18.66
Bare Bones Beef Bone Broth
Whether you're cooking up a delicious stew or braising a piece of meat, Bare Bones Beef Bone Broth is one (currently) cheap way to level up the flavor. Prime members have the chance to have 16 0.53-ounce instant mix powder packets delivered to their door for 21% off. Free of artificial flavors and made with quality ingredients, Bare Bones Beef Bone Broth offers folks a convenient way to boost the protein content of any meal for an affordable price.
Bare Bones Beef Bone Broth — $19.00
Ferrero Collection
If you're looking for a luscious confection this Prime Day, look no further than the Ferrero Collection of premium assorted chocolates at a massive 48% discount. The box of 48 chocolates features three distinct flavors — creamy coconut Raffaello, dark chocolate Rondnoir, and the classic Ferrero Rocher hazelnut milk chocolate. It's best to get these exceptional treats while you can, because at 48% off, they're sure to fly out the door.
Ferrero Collection — $16.00
Planters Deluxe Pistachio Mix
Between-meal snacks can be gourmet without breaking the bank with Planters Deluxe Pistachio Mix — a 1-pound, 2.5-ounce mix of pistachios, cashews, and almonds priced to sell at a 30% discount for Amazon Prime members. Anyone who enjoys premium roasted nuts on the go or as part of a charcuterie board with just the right amount of cheese is sure to be delighted with this crunchy snack from a well-respected brand, especially at this price.
Planters Deluxe Pistachio Mix — $12.88
Noka Superfood Fruit Smoothie Pouches Variety Pack
Skip the work of making a satisfying morning smoothie with convenient Noka Superfood Fruit Smoothie Pouches. Amazon is currently offering Prime members the shelf-stable variety pack, which contains 12 smoothie pouches with six enticing flavors for 20% off the regular cost. Folks can look forward to waking up to the taste of Cherry Acai, Mango Coconut, Blueberry Beet, Blackberry Vanilla, Strawberry Pineapple, or Sweet Potato Goji fruit smoothies that are allergen-free with no added sugar.
Jack Link's Original Zero Sugar Beef Sticks
Meat lovers are in for a treat with Amazon's discounted Jack Link's Original Zero Sugar Beef Sticks, which are available to Prime members for 25% off. The deal features 20 individually wrapped 100% beef sticks marinated in the brand's proprietary spice blend and slowly smoked to perfection. It's a tasty way to squash a midday hunger craving and get an extra boost of protein to keep you going.