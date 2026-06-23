Amazon Prime Day 2026 Is Here: 11 Food Deals You Need To See

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon Prime Day is like Black Friday come early for Prime members, as the company celebrates all those folks who fork over $14.99 a month for the benefits that come with membership. During the summertime shopping event, Amazon drops new deals on a wide array of merchandise three times a day, exclusive to Prime members. It's taking place now through June 26, and there are already tons of steals to be had on popular grocery items, from pantry staples to delectable confections.

As Prime Day savings are only available to Prime members, you'll need to sign up for a membership to take advantage, or secure a free trial on Amazon.com. There are discounted memberships available for higher education students, as well as qualified government-assistance recipients and income-verified individuals. Now is the perfect time to land those reduced prices if you can, because the clock is already counting down to the end of the sale. Here's a preview of some of the bargains Prime members will be snagging over the next few days.