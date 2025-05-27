The Best Way To Keep Popsicles Frozen In A Cooler

This summer, make sure you know how to pack your cooler like an expert. First, get enough dry ice to fill your cooler. Ten pounds of dry ice should last 24 hours in a 25-quart cooler, but if your cooler is larger you may need more. When it comes to dry ice, it needs to be kept in a well-ventilated space because it converts into carbon dioxide gas instead of a liquid. When transporting a cooler with dry ice inside, keep it away from the driver and passengers as much as possible. Once you've reached your destination, it's best to keep the lid open if your cooler doesn't have built-in ventilation.

Make sure the cooler you're using is one that can handle the extreme cold of dry ice. If you aren't sure, a safe option is to line the interior with cardboard or Styrofoam. When packing a cooler with dry ice, place it on the bottom wrapped in a towel or some newspaper before placing food items on top. If there's still space after you've loaded up copious amounts of popsicles, fill the remaining gaps with some balled up paper.

A very important safety tip to keep in mind is don't touch the dry ice with your bare hands. Pack some gloves or a pair of tongs inside your cooler just in case the ice needs to be handled. Whatever you do, make sure it doesn't come into contact with your skin.