The Best Way To Keep Popsicles Frozen In A Cooler
After a day in the sun, few things are more satisfying than an ice cold popsicle. That said, it can be tricky to keep these sweet treats frozen so they often get left out of trips away from home. Instead of opting out, take the popsicles with you and skip the disappointing mess by packing your cooler with dry ice. Dry ice stays much colder than regular ice at around negative 109 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the perfect way to stash frozen goods on the go.
The extreme cold of dry ice also makes it the perfect trick for keeping ice cream frozen in your cooler. Dry ice may be great for popsicles and other frozen goodies, but it's far too cold for other items like sandwiches and soda unless you want those items to be frozen solid by the time you reach your destination. How long food stays safe to eat in a cooler will vary. But when it comes to dry ice, it's good to keep in mind that it doesn't last as long as regular ice which means it isn't recommended for lengthy road trips. For shorter trips or just spending time outdoors, dry ice is a great choice as long as you keep in mind a few important ways to handle and pack it safely.
Things to keep in mind when using dry ice in a cooler
This summer, make sure you know how to pack your cooler like an expert. First, get enough dry ice to fill your cooler. Ten pounds of dry ice should last 24 hours in a 25-quart cooler, but if your cooler is larger you may need more. When it comes to dry ice, it needs to be kept in a well-ventilated space because it converts into carbon dioxide gas instead of a liquid. When transporting a cooler with dry ice inside, keep it away from the driver and passengers as much as possible. Once you've reached your destination, it's best to keep the lid open if your cooler doesn't have built-in ventilation.
Make sure the cooler you're using is one that can handle the extreme cold of dry ice. If you aren't sure, a safe option is to line the interior with cardboard or Styrofoam. When packing a cooler with dry ice, place it on the bottom wrapped in a towel or some newspaper before placing food items on top. If there's still space after you've loaded up copious amounts of popsicles, fill the remaining gaps with some balled up paper.
A very important safety tip to keep in mind is don't touch the dry ice with your bare hands. Pack some gloves or a pair of tongs inside your cooler just in case the ice needs to be handled. Whatever you do, make sure it doesn't come into contact with your skin.