What Does That Blue Fish Label On Canned Tuna Mean?

You're scanning the shelves for canned tuna (and avoiding these common canned tuna mistakes), when you notice one with a little blue fish icon — what's that all about, and does it justify the price bump? That logo belongs to the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), and it signals that the fish inside was wild-caught and sourced sustainably. MSC certification only applies to fisheries that harvest fish from the ocean, not fish farms, so you know you're getting seafood from its natural habitat.

Choosing MSC-certified tuna means supporting fisheries that adhere to strict practices designed to protect fish populations and maintain healthy marine ecosystems. These certifications are crucial, especially as overfishing and habitat destruction continue to escalate. Alarmingly, the level of overfishing has tripled since 1970, with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization reporting that by 2024, 37% of monitored fish stocks were classified as overfished. By choosing products with the MSC label, you're helping to ensure that fish populations can thrive for future generations.

The extra cost reflects the high standards these fisheries must meet — and they don't get to relax once certified. They undergo annual audits to ensure they comply with the MSC Standard and are required to be re-certified every five years to maintain their certification. So, when you grab that can with the blue fish label, you're not just making a lunch choice — you're actively supporting efforts to maintain healthy oceans and ensure that wild seafood remains a sustainable option for years to come.