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My love for Eastern Carolina pulled pork barbecue runs deep, and in fact, it's practically in my genes. I grew up in the region, and anytime I visit the area, the first thing I do is barbecue. I even operated my own barbecue business, specializing in this region, so it's safe to say that I'm a huge fan of all things Carolina-style barbecue.

Carolina-style barbecue is unique amongst the other famous barbecue regions. It is almost exclusively pork, it is always chopped or pulled, and it is dressed in a simple, twangy, vinegar-based sauce. That savory, unctuous, low-and-slow pork is deliciously balanced by the vinegary sauce. That acidity cuts through the rich pork perfectly, giving us this pleasant, palate-cleansing sharpness.

In this slow cooker Carolina pulled pork sliders recipe, I opt for the more inclusive slow cooker approach as opposed to an outdoor smoker one. The pork butt is seasoned and seared before slow cooking in a vinegar-base braising sauce, so no need for constant basting or brushing. Braising in vinegar infuses the pork with those classic Eastern Carolina barbecue elements resulting in a super tender, super juicy protein. Coleslaw is a common accompaniment for pulled pork sandwiches, offering textural variance with a fresh, crisp crunch. Since our pulled pork is savory and tangy, I opted for a coleslaw that is mildly sweet and creamy for contrast.