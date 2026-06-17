Slow Cooker Carolina Pulled Pork Sliders Recipe
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My love for Eastern Carolina pulled pork barbecue runs deep, and in fact, it's practically in my genes. I grew up in the region, and anytime I visit the area, the first thing I do is barbecue. I even operated my own barbecue business, specializing in this region, so it's safe to say that I'm a huge fan of all things Carolina-style barbecue.
Carolina-style barbecue is unique amongst the other famous barbecue regions. It is almost exclusively pork, it is always chopped or pulled, and it is dressed in a simple, twangy, vinegar-based sauce. That savory, unctuous, low-and-slow pork is deliciously balanced by the vinegary sauce. That acidity cuts through the rich pork perfectly, giving us this pleasant, palate-cleansing sharpness.
In this slow cooker Carolina pulled pork sliders recipe, I opt for the more inclusive slow cooker approach as opposed to an outdoor smoker one. The pork butt is seasoned and seared before slow cooking in a vinegar-base braising sauce, so no need for constant basting or brushing. Braising in vinegar infuses the pork with those classic Eastern Carolina barbecue elements resulting in a super tender, super juicy protein. Coleslaw is a common accompaniment for pulled pork sandwiches, offering textural variance with a fresh, crisp crunch. Since our pulled pork is savory and tangy, I opted for a coleslaw that is mildly sweet and creamy for contrast.
Gather the slow cooker Carolina pulled pork slider ingredients
For the pulled pork, you will need boneless pork shoulder, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, black pepper, crushed red pepper flakes, granulated sugar, apple cider vinegar, and some olive oil for searing. For the coleslaw, I opted for a pre-cut, packaged coleslaw mix, scallions, mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, granulated sugar, salt, and black pepper.
To assemble the sliders, you'll need slider rolls. I picked a soft, pillowy potato bread slider for their buttery-sweet flavor. And for a simple but effective topping, reach for some classic dill pickle chips.
Step 1: Pat the pork dry
Pat pork dry with paper towels.
Step 2: Mix the seasoning blend
Place the garlic powder, onion powder, salt, black pepper, crushed red pepper flakes, and granulated sugar in a small bowl. Stir to combine the seasoning blend.
Step 3: Drizzle pork with olive oil
Drizzle the pork with 1 tablespoon of olive oil.
Step 4: Season the pork
Sprinkle the pork with half of the seasoning blend.
Step 5: Rub the seasoning into the pork
Using your hands, rub and massage the seasoning into the pork.
Step 6: Heat oil in a large pot
Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat.
Step 7: Sear the pork
Once hot, add the seasoned pork and sear on all sides, about 3 to 4 minutes per side, until brown.
Step 8: Transfer the pork to a slow cooker
Transfer the seared pork to your slow cooker.
Step 9: Add vinegar and more seasoning
Add the vinegar and the remaining seasoning blend to the cooker.
Step 10: Slow cook the pork
Cook on low for 12 hours or on high for 6 hours, turning the pork occasionally for even cooking.
Step 11: Shred the pork
Once the pork is fork tender, remove from the cooker and place in a large bowl or pot. Keep the pan drippings in the cooker. Shred the pork into bite-sized pieces using forks.
Step 12: Return shredded pork to the slow cooker
Return the shredded pork to the cooker and stir to combine with the pan drippings. Keep warm until ready to serve.
Step 13: Make the coleslaw
To make the coleslaw, place the coleslaw mix, scallions, mayonnaise, vinegar, salt, sugar, and pepper in a large bowl.
Step 14: Toss to combine the slaw
Toss to coat and combine.
Step 15: Assemble the sliders
To assemble the sliders, divide the pulled pork between the slider roll bottoms.
Step 16: Top with coleslaw
Top the pork with coleslaw.
Step 17: Add pickles
Top the coleslaw with a couple pickle chips.
Step 18: Cap with top buns before serving the pulled pork sliders
Cap the sliders with the top buns before serving.
Pairs well with slow cooker Carolina pulled pork sliders
Slow Cooker Carolina Pulled Pork Sliders Recipe
Our slow cooker Carolina pulled pork sliders recipe features ultra-tender, vinegar-forward pork shoulder and creamy coleslaw on classic soft slider buns.
Ingredients
- For the pork
- 1 (3-pound) boneless pork shoulder
- 2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 cups apple cider vinegar
- For the coleslaw
- 1 (14-ounce) package coleslaw mix
- ½ cup chopped fresh scallions
- ⅓ cup mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon granulated sugar
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- For assembling the sliders
- 1 package slider rolls, split
- 1 cup dill pickle chips, drained
Directions
- Pat pork dry with paper towels.
- Place the garlic powder, onion powder, salt, black pepper, crushed red pepper flakes, and granulated sugar in a small bowl. Stir to combine the seasoning blend.
- Drizzle the pork with 1 tablespoon of olive oil.
- Sprinkle the pork with half of the seasoning blend.
- Using your hands, rub and massage the seasoning into the pork.
- Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat.
- Once hot, add the seasoned pork and sear on all sides, about 3 to 4 minutes per side, until brown.
- Transfer the seared pork to your slow cooker.
- Add the vinegar and the remaining seasoning blend to the cooker.
- Cook on low for 12 hours or on high for 6 hours, turning the pork occasionally for even cooking.
- Once the pork is fork tender, remove from the cooker and place in a large bowl or pot. Keep the pan drippings in the cooker. Shred the pork into bite-sized pieces using forks.
- Return the shredded pork to the cooker and stir to combine with the pan drippings. Keep warm until ready to serve.
- To make the coleslaw, place the coleslaw mix, scallions, mayonnaise, vinegar, salt, sugar, and pepper in a large bowl.
- Toss to coat and combine.
- To assemble the sliders, divide the pulled pork between the slider roll bottoms.
- Top the pork with coleslaw.
- Top the coleslaw with a couple pickle chips.
- Cap the sliders with the top buns before serving.
Do I need to sear the pork?
Technically, you don't need to sear the pork before slow cooking, but I do strongly recommend it. Something magical happens when you sear large cuts of meat: the Maillard reaction. This is a chemical process that occurs on the surface of the pork that deepens the flavor into something sensationally savory. It also provides us with caramelization. That sear creates a crust that enhances the texture of our pulled pork, so it really is worth the extra steps.
Searing larger meat cuts might seem daunting, but have no fear — all you need is a large, sturdy pot and some heavy-duty tongs. You need decent surface area for searing, hence the large pot. Heavy duty tongs can withstand the weight of larger cuts, making it easier to flip and turn. Make sure to heat your oil to a glimmering shimmer. That's the telltale sign that your oil is nicely preheated and ready for searing. Use your senses too. If you smell burning, reduce the heat or flip to begin searing the other side. If you're seeing a lot of oil splattering, remove the pork, and drain away some of the pan drippings before returning the pork to the pot.
What other toppings can I add to these sliders?
Coleslaw and pickles are some classic toppings for pulled pork sandwiches, but you don't need to stop there. I love serving my pulled pork with an assortment of customizable toppings for guests to pick and choose from. Serving assorted toppings with sliders opens up oodles of tasty opportunities, thanks to the bite-sized, smaller portions.
Pickled veggies are perfect for pairing with pulled pork. Pickled red onions, carrots, radishes, and peppers would be absolutely delicious with this barbecue. That briny, salty, acidic quality pairs nicely with the vinegar-based sauce as well as the rich and savory pork. Fruity, tropical salsas would also work well here, including pineapple- or mango-infused ones. That fresh, vibrant sweetness would contrast well with the twangy Eastern Carolina barbecue sauce base.
Crispy, crunchy ingredients offer a textural contrast. Onion rings, crispy fried onions or crushed potato chips could offer a lot of palate fun. You could also opt for a cheesy topper. Sharp cheddar, American cheese, or Jack cheese are good options. Basically, anything melty would add a pleasant, creamy element to these sliders.