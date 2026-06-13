15 Gourmet Foods You Can Find On Amazon
When Amazon first launched in 1994, it was strictly an online bookseller, but it soon branched out into other products. Today, it sells just about everything you could ever need, including groceries. (Admittedly, the retail giant did stumble a bit when it came to operating offline stores, and in early 2026, Amazon announced it was closing all 72 of its supermarkets.)
The prices of food items sold on the platform range from moderate — including a number of Amazon grocery finds for under $5 – all the way up to near-Jeff-Bezos levels of extravagance. We don't know if Bezos himself is stocking his pantry with products from the website he built, but any Amazon shoppers who also aspire to eat like an oligarch have plenty of top-shelf groceries to choose from.
You needn't be one of the 1% in order to afford some of the items on this list, though. While none of them are what you'd call budget buys, certain condiments and seasonings might be considered semi-affordable luxuries. Other products may be a once-in-a-blue-moon splurge, and some gourmet goodies may remain, for most of us, the stuff of — in the words of "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" host Robin Leach — "Champagne wishes and caviar dreams." (And yes, Amazon sells both those items.)
Belgian chocolate pralines
Neuhaus, known for its bougie boxed chocolates, is a notable Belgian chocolatier. In fact, the company proudly proclaims it invented the Belgian style of chocolate pralines. Its Les Savoureux collection consists of 24 such treats with different nut fillings: almond, hazelnut, pecan, pistachio, walnut, and gianduja (the latter a chocolate-hazelnut paste similar to Nutella but with more nuts). The selection was even developed in collaboration with Michelin-starred chef Tim Boury, which only adds to its distinguished pedigree.
Purchase the Neuhaus Les Savoureux Gift Box from Amazon for $72.
Huso Huso beluga caviar
Imported beluga caviar — the real deal, not a hybrid — is actually one of foods the banned in the U.S. There is, however, one brand of domestic caviar that comes from genuine Caspian sea sturgeon that have been transplanted to a Florida fish farm. That brand is Marky's, and it sells caviars at various price points (all of them high). The spendiest of all is Marky's Beluga 00 Huso Huso Caviar, which costs over $500 for less than 2 ounces — at least the overnight shipping is free.
Purchase a 1.75-ounce jar of Marky's Beluga Huso Huso Caviar from Amazon for $514.90.
Candied flower petals
There's something so refined about using edible flowers to decorate baked goods and garnish drinks, especially candied violets imported from France. The ones sold by a Seattle-based company called India Tree are highly rated. According to one of many five-star reviews, "These are INCREDIBLE ... I am on a fixed income, so they will be a special occasion treat, but I can highly recommend these as a great snack." Another review calls them a "delicious and timeless confection worth the price."
Purchase a 0.5-ounce bag of India Tree Candied Violet Petals from Amazon for $9.90.
Champagne-infused chocolates
Champagne and chocolate pair perfectly, and not just because of their alliteration. They also taste great together, and one way to experience this luxurious combination is with Japanese chocolatier Royce's 20-piece box of Champagne-flavored milk chocolate squares. Amazon customers certainly seem to think it's worth the price. One person raves, "The smoothness of the chocolate and how it effortlessly melts in your mouth is an absolute delight. I find myself constantly ordering them because they are just that good!" Another proclaims, "Maybe the world's best chocolate."
Purchase Nama Chocolate Champagne Pierre Mignon from Amazon for $38.99.
Fresh quail eggs
Quail eggs are tiny compared to chicken's eggs, and their petite size and relative rarity (you don't see them in every supermarket) make them a delicacy. So how many servings can you get from a carton of tiny eggs?
In the 1945 novel "Brideshead Revisited" by Evelyn Waugh, Sebastian Flyte determined that his luncheon guests could have five plover's eggs each, which are similar in size to those of a quail. Based on his expertise as a fictional English gentleman, 12 little quail eggs should be enough for two. (Just like Sebastian, you can enjoy the leftover pair as a lagniappe.)
Purchase a dozen Daily Bread Homestead fresh quail eggs from Amazon for $18.95.
Edible gold dust
"Gold dust" is a pretty evocative phrase, perhaps bringing to mind the wrestler WWE describes like this: "Goldust is a twisted enigma wrapped in a package of many surprises." Or maybe you think of the Fleetwood Mac song "Gold Dust Woman" and Stevie Nicks wailing, "Take your silver spoon and dig your grave" (via YouTube).
Oh, and there's the actual substance, which is made from a powdered precious metal. Gold is safe for human consumption when it is at least 90% pure (and only combined with another food-safe metal). L.A. Gold Leaf powder is 97.9% pure and made with 23.5 karat gold — 200 milligrams is selling for more than $100 on Amazon.
At the time of writing, gold sells for around $4,100 per ounce, according to the American Precious Metals Exchange. If this tiny amount of powder were solid, the fair market value would be just under $30. While it may not be the most affordable cake topper, a little can go a very long way.
Purchase a 200 milligram jar of L.A. Gold Leaf Genuine Gold Powder from Amazon for $112.13.
Iberian ham
Jamón Ibérico is similar to serrano ham, but is much more exclusive and expensive, kind of like wagyu compared to Black Angus. So pricey is this pork product that a mere 1.5 ounces of Cinco Jotas Jamón Ibérico de Bellota costs almost $40.
If you want more than a sliver, the price does come down a bit — six 3-ounce packages cost $260, which means you get 12 times the ham for less than seven times the price. Still, no matter how you slice it, that'll make for a super-spendy sandwich.
Purchase a set of three 1.5-ounce packages of Cinco Jotas Jamón Ibérico de Bellota from Amazon for $95.
Imported British blue cheese
Stilton cheese has held European Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status since 1996. That means if your so-called Stilton comes from anywhere other than England's Derbyshire, Leicestershire, or Nottinghamshire counties, it's not genuine.
Marky's, the same company responsible for making authentic Beluga caviar available for American consumers, also imports an elite selection of cheeses and will overnight a generous wedge of English Blue Stilton. One satisfied Amazon customer said their purchase was delivered quickly and packaged well with ice packs. "The best blue cheese we've ever had," that reviewer said.
Purchase 1 pound of Marky's English Blue Stilton for $69.90.
Live lobsters
If you don't live near one of the best grocery stores for finding quality seafood but have access to a credit card with a high enough limit, nothing is standing in the way of a lobster dinner. For $286.99, Amazon will ship you a box of live New England lobsters. You get 10 pounds of crustaceans, which amounts to about three to four lobsters weighing 2 to 3 pounds each. At under $29 per pound, this isn't a bad price at all — especially when you factor in the free shipping — since 2026 pricing for Maine lobster ranges between $22.39 and $38.49 per pound (via Selina Wamucii).
Most customers attest that these lobsters arrive alive and kicking and taste amazing when cooked. One person did experience an unfortunate shipping delay that resulted in their lobsters' untimely demise but said the retailer made prompt restitution.
Purchase 10 pounds of For The Gourmet Store live New England lobsters from Amazon for $286.99.
Pricey Spanish saffron
Saffron is the most expensive spice in the world, but it's de rigueur for a proper paella. Just 5 grams of Cyrus saffron threads cost almost $40 and may only be enough to make just a few batches of that dish. However, the product's 4.9-star rating stands as a testament that you get what you pay for. In the words of one satisfied customer, "Premium quality product, great flavor and great value for money."
Purchase Cyrus saffron threads from Amazon for $38.89.
A very exclusive salt
Move over, fleur de sel. Korean purple bamboo salt is the most expensive and exclusive saline seasoning. It costs so much because the salt is roasted nine times, a process that must be performed manually and takes over a month. This makes the salt incredibly pure, with a rich, deep flavor that's been compared to egg yolk. Some people also like to use this salt for medicinal purposes and skin care, so Insan makes it available in both powdered and crystal forms.
Purchase a 2-ounce jar of Insan Purple Bamboo Salt from Amazon for $28.99.
Wagyu steaks
The ne plus ultra of steak is A5 wagyu, as this designation is only awarded to beef of the very highest quality with the best texture and marbling. It's priced accordingly, too — a pound of Bester Caviar Japanese A5 wagyu beef steak sells for over $200. Unsurprisingly, not too many Amazon shoppers have shelled out for this luxury, but those who have feel that it was money well spent. One reviewer said this: "The best steak I ever had. It melts in your mouth, rich, and your first taste will put a smile on your face. I'm hooked. Steak lovers heaven."
Purchase a pound of Bester Caviar Japanese A5 wagyu beef steak from Amazon for $210.
Well-aged balsamic vinegar
Some store-bought balsamic vinegar isn't the real deal. True balsamic imported from Italy — especially if it's aged — will run you quite a bit more than the supermarket stuff that just costs a few bucks per bottle. Giusti Reserve 100 is actually a full century old, and some of the wooden barrels used to age it date back to the 1700s.
A small (3.38-ounce) bottle costs over $1,000, but it does come in a nice wooden box for gifting purposes. The presentation also includes a glass pipette for measuring it out drop by drop since it's very thick, and just the tiniest amount is all you need for flavoring. One of the people who have tried this 100-year-old vinegar recommends it on fresh mozzarella or vanilla ice cream.
Purchase Giusti Reserve 100 from Amazon for $1,149.99.
White truffles
Truffle oil may be passé (just ask Guy Fieri and Gordon Ramsay what they think about this overused upscale oil), but real white truffles retain their position at the top of the culinary pantheon. A 0.88-ounce jar containing four to five Truffles USA Whole White Spring Truffles sells for almost $75, but again, as with aged balsamic, a little bit of truffle is all you need. This is especially true of spring truffles, since they're more pungent than the milder white Alba variety and can also taste somewhat garlicky. One reviewer says of this product, "Flavorful, aromatic, and a good amount for the price. Shaved it over pasta for a simple yet impressive dinner!"
Purchase Truffles USA Whole White Spring Truffles from Amazon for $74.95.
Wild boar tenderloins
Any fan of the Asterix comics has probably wished that they, too, could dine upon wild boar. Well, Obelix wannabes, it looks like your coracle has finally come in. A package of wild boar tenderloin ordered from Amazon may run you about $100, but as one purchaser said of the product, "The quality was excellent — fresh, tender, and full of flavor." Several people also remarked on how quickly the meat arrived and said the dry ice it was shipped in kept it almost as fresh as if you'd speared it yourself. All in all, these boar tenderloins sound like a feast fit for a Gaulish warrior.
Purchase 3 pounds of wild boar tenderloin from Amazon for $99.99.