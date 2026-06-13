15 Gourmet Foods You Can Find On Amazon

When Amazon first launched in 1994, it was strictly an online bookseller, but it soon branched out into other products. Today, it sells just about everything you could ever need, including groceries. (Admittedly, the retail giant did stumble a bit when it came to operating offline stores, and in early 2026, Amazon announced it was closing all 72 of its supermarkets.)

The prices of food items sold on the platform range from moderate — including a number of Amazon grocery finds for under $5 – all the way up to near-Jeff-Bezos levels of extravagance. We don't know if Bezos himself is stocking his pantry with products from the website he built, but any Amazon shoppers who also aspire to eat like an oligarch have plenty of top-shelf groceries to choose from.

You needn't be one of the 1% in order to afford some of the items on this list, though. While none of them are what you'd call budget buys, certain condiments and seasonings might be considered semi-affordable luxuries. Other products may be a once-in-a-blue-moon splurge, and some gourmet goodies may remain, for most of us, the stuff of — in the words of "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" host Robin Leach — "Champagne wishes and caviar dreams." (And yes, Amazon sells both those items.)