Jamón Ibérico VS Serrano: The Differences Between The Spanish-Style Hams

Here at The Takeout, we've gone into the differences between city and country ham and cured and uncured ham. Now, it's time to tackle the difference between Spain's most iconic ham styles: jamón ibérico and jamón serrano. Like the delicious paella, these hams are part of Spain's national identity, and the traditional processes with which each is made are fiercely protected.

In general terms, both jamón ibérico and jamón serrano are types of cured hams. However, there are some important distinctions between them. These differences mainly boil down to the type of pig used, what the animals eat while they're growing, the conditions that they're raised in, and the length of the curing process. All of these factors affect the flavor profile of the hams, and the price each commands. Another important point of deviation is how tightly controlled each ham's place of origin needs to be in accordance with Spanish law.

If you like cured ham, you're likely a fan of both ibérico and serrano. You might even enjoy one or the other better depending on the occasion. But while we are fans of both, we do think it's important to know the difference so you don't risk confusing them on your next trip to Spain (or the supermarket). Here's the full breakdown of each type of Spanish ham.