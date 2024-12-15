What Is The Actual Difference Between Cured And Uncured Ham?

So for the most part, when you walk down the grocery store aisle, you're coming across cured ham. I'm not sure a lot of folks even considered whether or not ham could truly be uncured. But, outside of the name, have you ever wondered what makes one ham "cured" and another "uncured"? While the labels might suggest uncured ham is somehow untouched, the reality is more nuanced. Both types of ham undergo some form of preservation, but the methods and ingredients differ significantly.

These differences affect the flavor and texture, as well as how the ham is prepared and stored. The reason it's cool to know is because there are different situations where one type of ham is the better option over the other, but it's pretty straightforward. Or maybe you knew there was a difference between the two but you've stood there scratching your head over which one to choose; either way, you're not alone. Here's what separates cured and uncured ham.