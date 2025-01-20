17 Bougiest Boxed Chocolates To Get Your Valentine This Year

Whether you're shopping for a Valentine's Day gift for a partner, a friend, a family member, or a valued client, one of the best ways to share the love is with something most of us are truly passionate about: chocolate. In fact, we harbor a secret suspicion that chocoholics and theobromine is the real romance this holiday is meant to celebrate. Not all Valentine's candy is created equal, though (candy conversation hearts aren't even chocolate!) and nobody over elementary school age is going to be impressed with one of those dollar store boxes of awful, waxy Valentine's chocolates. The new red velvet Reese's cups are a bit closer to the mark, though most of us would be happy with a Whitman's Sampler. If your Valentine-to-be is super-bougie, though, you're going to need the kind of chocolate you can't find in a drug store or supermarket.

If you're not up on all of the high-end chocolates, don't worry, that's where our handy-dandy guide comes in. All of the names on this list have serious chocolate world cred — and yes, in many cases, a price tag to match. Still, you'll get an undoubtedly impressive gift for your money. Hopefully, the recipient will be kind enough to share since that way you, too, can get a little taste of what true (chocolate) love is all about.