Hershey's Is Debuting A New Romantic Reese's Cup Flavor

Reese's has just announced a new flavor drop for next year's Valentine's Day, a flavor that's sporting a lush crimson color and which is also a popular flavor of cake. Any guesses? It's red velvet. These new Reese's treats combine both Reese's classic milk chocolate and peanut butter combination with a red velvet-flavored creme top.

Even though red velvet cake might seem more like a state of mind than a flavor, it really is a thing. It's lightly flavored with cocoa powder, which is why people can never quite guess if it's chocolate or vanilla cake. It's also made with vinegar and buttermilk, which adds a tangy element to the cake. But really, what a lot of people associate with it is its traditional cream cheese frosting, so hopefully Reese's has worked that into its flavoring as well.

Reese's will release its Red Velvet flavor in its Miniatures, regular, and King Size cups, so those of you with very particular peanut butter to chocolate ratio preferences will have your pick of the litter.