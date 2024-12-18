Hershey's Is Debuting A New Romantic Reese's Cup Flavor
Reese's has just announced a new flavor drop for next year's Valentine's Day, a flavor that's sporting a lush crimson color and which is also a popular flavor of cake. Any guesses? It's red velvet. These new Reese's treats combine both Reese's classic milk chocolate and peanut butter combination with a red velvet-flavored creme top.
Even though red velvet cake might seem more like a state of mind than a flavor, it really is a thing. It's lightly flavored with cocoa powder, which is why people can never quite guess if it's chocolate or vanilla cake. It's also made with vinegar and buttermilk, which adds a tangy element to the cake. But really, what a lot of people associate with it is its traditional cream cheese frosting, so hopefully Reese's has worked that into its flavoring as well.
Reese's will release its Red Velvet flavor in its Miniatures, regular, and King Size cups, so those of you with very particular peanut butter to chocolate ratio preferences will have your pick of the litter.
Kit Kat and Hershey's Kisses also have new Valentine's Day sweets on the way
Reese's isn't going to be alone when it comes to new Valentine's Day sweets, however. Kit Kat is coming out with a new limited-time, snack-size shape in the form of bears (I didn't even know Kit Kat could come in different shapes) and Hershey's Kisses will be co-branded with Snoopy imagery as well, though the chocolate within will still be the same milk chocolate as usual.
Because of the new flavor, the Reese's Red Velvet debut definitely sounds like the most interesting of the bunch, but whether or not it's the most romantic is up to you to decide. It might be hard to munch on them after a candlelit night out. If you're planning ahead, might I suggest a classic Valentine's Day date to White Castle? Or if you're ordering in, more restaurant chains might be offering heart-shaped food again this coming year. No matter what you end up picking, it looks like Reese's, Hershey's, and Kit Kat all have a jump on this upcoming cupid holiday.