Why These 13 Foods Are Banned In The US

It was most likely the Old Norse cognate banna, which meant to curse or prohibit, that roots our modern word ban. We may not use the curse aspect of the term the way a medieval Scandinavian might (which is welcome — since no one wants, like, a Valkyrie or something set upon them), but the prohibition side is still firmly in the modern definition. Governments and municipalities love banning things, and there have been some doozies: pinball in New York City, underwater whistling in West Virginia, public gargling in Louisiana, and sleeping on top of a refrigerator outside in Pennsylvania, to name a few of the more unconventional official restrictions that have existed in the U.S.

These may seem ridiculous and arbitrary. But when it comes to foods that are banned in America, the reasons become, for the most part, much more clear and substantive. There is generally some kind of health or ethical issue at play (although both notions can be subjective), or a type of import-export matter from one side or the other. What makes it interesting is that, as taboo or frowned-upon as a food item can be to a people in one part of the planet, it can just as equally be embraced and enjoyed by people elsewhere. Let's take a gander at 13 of the foods that are banned in America ... and why.