The Controversial Luxury Food That King Charles Won't Eat

When you think of kings, it's hard not to visualize them sitting on a throne, covered in sumptuous furs and jewelry, being hand fed all sorts of delicacies and expensive treats. Foie gras, the fattened liver of a duck or goose, is certainly one of those royal snacks. Foie gras has a surprisingly long history that goes back to ancient Egyptian times, where evidence of gavage (the force-feeding process) was carved into walls. Later, Greeks and Romans adopted the practice of feeding geese figs and other rich foods to fatten up their liver. By the time the Renaissance rolled around, foie gras was fully ensconced into European haute cuisine. Today, France reigns supreme as both producer and protector of the controversial luxury good, even encoding it into their laws as a protected cultural and gastronomic heritage.

King Charles III, on the other hand, has been an advocate for sustainable farming and animal welfare for years, since long before it became mainstream. In 1985, he actually converted one of his estates to organic farming, banning all synthetic fertilizers and pesticides and emphasizing crop rotation and health. Despite being publicly ridiculed in the media at the time, His Royal Highness even founded an organic food brand in 1990 called Duchy's Originals, whose profits he uses to this day to fund his charitable works. He is also known to drive an Aston Martin that runs on biofuel. So, it's perhaps no surprise that Charles, even though he's Head of the Commonwealth, would turn his nose up at the fattened goose liver.