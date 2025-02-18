Does Mountain Dew Really Contain A Flame Retardant Chemical?

Picture this: You're sipping on an ice-cold Mountain Dew, enjoying the vibrant citrusy zing, when someone pipes up, "Did you know that stuff has a flame retardant in it?" Cue the double take, the shock, and possibly, the spit take. This wild claim about the beloved neon soda has been circulating for years, causing more than a few raised eyebrows and second thoughts at the vending machine.

So where did this rumor start? It all comes down to brominated vegetable oil (BVO), a controversial ingredient that was once used in Mountain Dew, but no longer is. That's right, a single ingredient is the spark behind the "Mountain Dew contains flame retardant" rumor. The chemical, while not a flame retardant, shares similarities with compounds found in some flame-resistant products. That tidbit was enough to ignite a rumor that burned brighter than a Baja Blast craze. Here's the deal, though: Mountain Dew no longer contains BVO. The soda giant phased it out years ago, replacing it with safer alternatives. The myth might make for a great trivia night question, but it doesn't hold up in reality. So you can go ahead and buy that box of Baja Blast cans when you encounter it at the grocery store without any fear.