Why Jamaica's National Fruit Is Illegal In The US

Jamaica's national dish, ackee and saltfish, is a beloved staple and source of cultural pride. But for many years, its star ingredient, the ackee fruit, has been banned or tightly restricted in the United States. Why? The answer lies in the fruit's natural toxicity and the strict rules from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Ackee is a tropical fruit native to West Africa that was brought to Jamaica in the 18th century, most likely on a ship transporting enslaved people from Ghana, West Africa. The fruit has since become a central part of Jamaican cuisine, and the ackee tree is so symbolic that it was named the country's national fruit. Besides breakfast dishes, you'll also find it in Jamaican patties, soups, and desserts.

Ackee grows in large, pear-shaped pods that turn from green to yellow or red as they ripen. When the pods open on the tree, they reveal soft, yellow flesh (called arils) surrounding large black seeds. That yellow aril is the only edible part — but only when it's fully ripe and properly prepared. And that's where things get a little tricky.

Unripe ackee contains high levels of a naturally occurring toxin called hypoglycin A, which can be extremely dangerous. When eaten in large amounts, this toxin can cause sudden vomiting, low blood sugar, muscular weakness, mental exhaustion, and, in severe cases, coma or death. That risk is why ackee must never be harvested or eaten before it has naturally opened on the tree.