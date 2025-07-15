The Ethically Dubious Soup Kim Jong-Un Loves To Dine On Is Illegal In The US

Among the many notorious and weird facts about North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un is his taste for extravagance and taboo delicacies. One of the most controversial dishes he's reportedly fond of is shark fin soup, a once-celebrated luxury in some East Asian cultures that has become a global symbol of animal abuse and environmental destruction. In 2022, after years of pressure by animal welfare and ocean nonprofits, Congress passed the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act of 2021, making it illegal to possess or sell shark fins in the United States due to the brutal methods used to harvest the fins and the devastating consequences for marine ecosystems.

Shark fin soup has a long history in Chinese imperial cuisine, where it symbolized wealth, power, and prestige. The soup is made using the fins of sharks, which are prized for their texture rather than their flavor. To meet the demand for this status symbol, the inhumane practice of "finning" became widespread: Sharks are caught, their fins sliced off while they're still alive, and their mutilated bodies are often thrown back into the ocean.

Shark meat itself is also unsustainable, but receives less attention, unless it's the Icelandic fermented shark that Anthony Bourdain refused to eat ever again. Some shark species have seen population drops of more than 90% in recent decades. Conservationists warn that removing apex predators like sharks from the oceans will destabilize entire ecosystems, yet the demand for shark fin soup continues in some parts of the world, fueled by tradition and status.