Kim Jong-Un was not originally supposed to succeed his father, Kim Jong-Il, as the Supreme Leader of North Korea. For a time, it seemed that the dictator might be replaced by his eldest son, Kim Jong-Nam, or his second-oldest son, Kim Jong-Chol. But Jong-Nam made mistakes (most notably getting caught in Japan with a fake passport trying to visit Tokyo Disneyland), and Jong-Chol was reportedly seen as too feminine for Jong Il's tastes. Jong-Un was the most like his father, not only in terms of ruthlessness, but in terms of his preference for expensive cuts of steak. (This, despite the fact that the people of North Korea have been dealing with famine and food shortages for decades.)

Kenji Fujimoto, the personal sushi chef for Kim Jong-Il who correctly predicted that Jong-Un would succeed him as leader, spilled some tea about Jong-Un's expensive tastes. He would often make sushi for the future leader when preparing meals for Jong-Un's father, and recalled banquets with rich, decadent foods such as shark fin soup and, indeed, Kobe steak — a kind of Wagyu beef with intricate marbling that makes it incredibly tender and flavorful. Because the standards for what can be called Kobe beef are so exacting, it's incredibly expensive, costing anywhere between $200 and $500 per pound. But for men like Kim Jong-Un, money (or consideration for his populace) is clearly no object.