11 Foods That Gordon Ramsay Avoids At All Costs

Everyone has their own opinions about food, but few are as passionate as Gordon Ramsay. While the British celebrity chef has racked up an impressive 17 Michelin stars throughout his illustrious career, it's his explicit critiques of food and other chefs that have earned him a spot on the cultural zeitgeist. The likes of "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares" have seen the foul-mouthed star tear into some of the individuals whose cooking has fallen short of his expectations — which are unsurprisingly very high given that he is a former trainee of iconic chefs Marco Pierre White and Albert Roux.

With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that there are some foods Ramsay simply won't entertain. He's made his negative opinions of several dishes and ingredients extremely well-known over the years. After all, while Ramsay has proven that he's more than open-minded enough to give even the most unexpected meals a try, he also isn't exactly one to mince words when something simply doesn't work. From his least favorite candies to controversial meat dishes, these are the 11 foods that you won't catch Ramsay eating any time soon.