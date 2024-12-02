Does Deep Frying A Frozen Turkey Really Make It Explode?

If you really can't resist the crunchy, golden allure of deep-fried meat, follow these safety tips to help you deep-fry your turkey without it catching fire. To get as much water as possible out of the bird, allow the turkey to thaw thoroughly in the refrigerator, giving it roughly 24 hours of thaw time for every 4-5 pounds of meat. You should also pat the meat dry before frying. Even if a turkey's exterior appears to be fully thawed, the inside may still be frozen. If you're unsure, stick your hand into the turkey's hollow cavity and feel for any frozen spots. If it's completely ice-free, you're good to cook.

Before you pour oil into your tank, test how much liquid can safely go into the vat. Place the bird into the tank and pour water over it to measure a safe volume of oil that won't spill over the sides. You should also make sure the frying tank is placed outside on sturdy, level ground without any obstructions above it, such as a tree or a roof, and not close to anything flammable. Don't lower the turkey into the oil using your hands, even with gloves on. Use a metal hook instead. When you're finished with the heavy lifting, serve your turkey with a layer of warm gravy to revive any dry spots.