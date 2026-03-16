The Expensive Seafood Elizabeth Taylor Splurged On Was Once Banned In The US

From her iconic film roles like Cleopatra and her legendary jewelry collection, to her much-discussed multiple marriages, Elizabeth Taylor was a woman who loved dramatic glamor. That's why it's probably no surprise that she was a fan of luxurious dishes like the finest beluga caviar, which she served in sandwiches. But did you know that, while you can recreate Taylor's beloved caviar sandwiches today, there was once a ban that kept the fancy fish eggs from entering the United States?

Taylor was particular when it came to caviar, and loved what she called "grey babies" for their pale color and large size — resembling pearls. Imported from Iran, beluga caviar was banned in America during the last years of Taylor's life. Overfishing had caused beluga sturgeon to become endangered, leading the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to ban sales beginning in 2005. But it didn't last forever. The ban was partially lifted in 2021, thanks in part to conservation efforts by a Florida aquafarm now licensed to sell beluga caviar — a development that benefits the sturgeon population and caviar lovers.