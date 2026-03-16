The Expensive Seafood Elizabeth Taylor Splurged On Was Once Banned In The US
From her iconic film roles like Cleopatra and her legendary jewelry collection, to her much-discussed multiple marriages, Elizabeth Taylor was a woman who loved dramatic glamor. That's why it's probably no surprise that she was a fan of luxurious dishes like the finest beluga caviar, which she served in sandwiches. But did you know that, while you can recreate Taylor's beloved caviar sandwiches today, there was once a ban that kept the fancy fish eggs from entering the United States?
Taylor was particular when it came to caviar, and loved what she called "grey babies" for their pale color and large size — resembling pearls. Imported from Iran, beluga caviar was banned in America during the last years of Taylor's life. Overfishing had caused beluga sturgeon to become endangered, leading the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to ban sales beginning in 2005. But it didn't last forever. The ban was partially lifted in 2021, thanks in part to conservation efforts by a Florida aquafarm now licensed to sell beluga caviar — a development that benefits the sturgeon population and caviar lovers.
Enjoy Elizabeth Taylor's beluga caviar sandwiches in movie-star style
While Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed classic, all-American dishes like fried chicken and her preferred childhood breakfast of eggs, meat, hash browns, and pancakes, she also loved the finer things in life. For a taste of fancier fare, it's worth trying her beluga caviar sandwiches at least once now that the "grey babies" are legal again. After splurging on the caviar itself (100 grams of pressed beluga caviar topped with edible gold leaves will set you back $350), you'll need to prepare the sandwiches, which are no ordinary combination of bread and fish eggs. In fact, there's no bread involved at all. Instead, the recipe calls for crispy, hollowed-out Idaho potato skins filled with crème fraîche, chopped white onions, and plenty of beluga caviar — before being closed back up to make the "sandwich."
The result is a truly decadent dish that Taylor especially enjoyed on New Year's Eve. Serve yours up with French macarons as Taylor did the night of the millennium New Year. As for what to drink with the feast, take another leaf out of Taylor's book and have a glass of champagne or, for something a little sweeter, make yourself another favorite with a classic two-ingredient mimosa.