This Unique Caviar Variety Is Actually Illegal In The US

Caviar is seen as a sign of luxury and status. Whether it's served on a simple cracker or paired with crème fraîche and smoked salmon, it brings a salty, umami flavor that can't be matched. One type of top-of-the-line caviar is from Beluga sturgeon, a long, bony-plated fish with whiskers that can live in either saltwater or freshwater. One type of Beluga roe, called Almas caviar, can go for over $15,000 per pound, while the less exclusive Beluga caviar still fetches around $10,500 per pound. Other fish eggs, which are different from caviar, are still coveted, but none with such a high price tag. If you want to try this fishy delicacy, you might have to make a trip abroad for it because imported Beluga caviar is actually illegal to buy or sell in the United States.

Much to the chagrin of wine enthusiasts and restaurant owners across the nation, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service initiated a ban on all sturgeon products imported from the Caspian Sea in 2005. This included Beluga caviar, which was a slight shock at the time because the United States consumed 60% of global Beluga caviar exports.

Such a broad ban may seem unusual. After all, only a few products (like certain cheeses and meats) are illegal in the U.S. Farmed Beluga caviar bought from within the U.S. is fine, but at the time of the ban no one knew how to farm the fish, making the caviar impossible to get legally. That being said, it was banned for a very good reason. Still, it spawned illegal trade the likes of which few foods have ever inspired.