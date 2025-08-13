13 Meats That Are Now Illegal In The US

The U.S. is a carnivorous country that consumes the second-most meat per capita in the world. Chicken is most popular, followed by beef and pork to round out the top three. Fish is also prominent, with shrimp being the most popular seafood. That doesn't mean everything is fair game though. While adventurous eaters can legally sample wild meats like alligator, rattlesnake, and venison, there are several meats that used to be consumed in the United States that can land you in legal trouble now.

Some meats are banned by wildlife conservation laws. Others are banned by laws focused on the health and safety of the American public. The authority to determine legality resides with Congress and the most impactful bans have required legislation from its chambers. Enforcement is handled by a complex network of overlapping regulations enforced by multiple agencies.

Some of the most critical protections are provided by the Endangered Species Act that protects the worlds most vulnerable species. Other meats are banned by agencies such as the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to prevent foodborne illnesses from entering the country. However, these laws are specific to the United States and some of the meats are available in other countries, though you would still have to grapple with the ethical and safety concerns that prompted the ban before ordering them.