Should You Really Be Pouring Beer Into Gumbo?

If you're set on cooking gumbo with beer, Wallace had this to say: "Ales are good beer choices to use rather than light beers." Adding alcohol to a recipe isn't about getting tipsy, it's about enhancing flavors. Which is why Wallace recommends one extra step. "Alcohol should be cooked out regardless of your recipe. Boiling the beer in a separate pot for about 10 minutes is advisable to reduce its alcohol content."

As any good Cajun cook knows, gumbo gets its depth from slow cooking, smoky meats, fresh seafood, and strong seasonings — not from the yeasty flavors that beer provides. More importantly, it can fudge with your roux. The heart and soul of a gumbo is its roux — a slow-cooked blend of fat and flour that gives the dish its elusive depth.

If you're truly set on tweaking your gumbo recipe, consider changes that stay true to its roots. Try using different proteins, adjusting the spice levels, or playing with filé powder and okra ratios. If you want a more pronounced umami kick, you could swap out some of the water for shrimp, chicken, or crab stock. Gumbo is truly a dish that rewards patience, technique, and quality ingredients. If you're craving a challenge in the kitchen, focus on perfecting your roux, concocting a flavorful stock, and letting the traditional ingredients shine. While beer can be a good addition to many dishes, it's typically best left out of this Louisiana classic.