Why Do Diner Menus Include So Many Different Options?

Diners in the United States are a nostalgic place for millions. Whether it was a first date with your high school sweetheart, the place to warm up with a coffee after shuffling in from a cold, rainy day, or your "Mommy-and-me" date after little league practice, diners hold a special place in our memories. Today, packed with people from all walks of life, diners have become the ultimate people-watching spot. But they didn't start out that way.

In the 1870s, diners began as food wagons serving pie, coffee, and a few other items for late-shift factory workers. These early food wagons eventually grew into railroad dining cars, keeping pace as factories shifted towards suburbia. As diner owners struggled to attract customers, they changed their tune from catering mostly working-class men to welcoming families and women. This change helped diners become a true staple of American culture, with bright neon signs reading "Open," symbolizing a place that brought people together. Over time, menus were expanded, and new foods and flavors were introduced alongside the classic diner offerings.

Today, diners are known for their endless menus, pages long, offering everything from numerous ways to fry eggs to the difficult choice between pancakes or waffles (pancakes always win, of course). You sit at a long booth, the extensive menu in hand, filled with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert (if you saved room). And then there's the waitress, calling you "honey" in a way that's familiar and kind. From humbling beginnings to an American icon, diners have maintained their job of serving many, from morning breakfast rushes to late-night munchies.