Elizabeth Taylor's Favorite Childhood Breakfast Was Truly Fit For A Star
Long before the era of fans preoccupying their minds with what Taylor Swift really eats in a day, another Taylor was captivating audiences on the silver screen by the age of 12. Oscar-winning actress Elizabeth Taylor technically got into show business at 10 years old, but her performance in "National Velvet" in 1944 catapulted the young actress into the spotlight. Eventually, the "Cleopatra" star would become well-known for making headlines focused on the various romances she had over her lifetime. But while she was still just a kid, she discovered what was perhaps her first love — a hearty farmhouse breakfast.
The life of a celebrity child isn't always all it's cracked up to be, and Taylor's rigid schedule left little time to simply enjoy her youth. Yet one pleasure she was afforded was horseback riding, followed by a visit to the restaurant that had won her heart, Tipps. There, Taylor was treated to a breakfast featuring a stack of maple syrup-laden silver dollar pancakes flanked by a duo of fried eggs, ground beef patties, and hash browns. It was a filling breakfast fit for a queen, but like the numerous husbands that came and went, during her life, it wasn't meant to be her favorite meal forever.
Elizabeth Taylor's favorite foods changed over time
A hearty farmhouse breakfast may have been Elizabeth Taylor's most cherished meal as a kid, but rarely do our favorite childhood foods remain our preferred options as we transition into adulthood. As her fame and fortune grew, Taylor was exposed to the finer things in life, developing a fondness for a bacon and eggs breakfast with a much loved two-ingredient breakfast cocktail — a champagne-infused mimosa — in hand. Eventually, her bacon and eggs were swapped for seasonal fruit and dry toast, and the mighty farmhouse breakfast she used to enjoy was relegated to only a memory.
As an example that celebrities often aren't all that different from the average Joe, the actress fell in love with other quintessential American dishes throughout her lifetime. Another all-American favorite food of Elizabeth Taylor's was fried chicken, and she delighted in iconic fare like hot fudge sundaes. Sure, she relished the limelight and adored sporting the largest diamonds she could find — long before "bling" was really a term — but the global star surely found comfort in the kind of cozy cuisine that many of us regular folks enjoy, too.