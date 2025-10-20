Elizabeth Taylor's Favorite Childhood Breakfast Was Truly Fit For A Star

Long before the era of fans preoccupying their minds with what Taylor Swift really eats in a day, another Taylor was captivating audiences on the silver screen by the age of 12. Oscar-winning actress Elizabeth Taylor technically got into show business at 10 years old, but her performance in "National Velvet" in 1944 catapulted the young actress into the spotlight. Eventually, the "Cleopatra" star would become well-known for making headlines focused on the various romances she had over her lifetime. But while she was still just a kid, she discovered what was perhaps her first love — a hearty farmhouse breakfast.

The life of a celebrity child isn't always all it's cracked up to be, and Taylor's rigid schedule left little time to simply enjoy her youth. Yet one pleasure she was afforded was horseback riding, followed by a visit to the restaurant that had won her heart, Tipps. There, Taylor was treated to a breakfast featuring a stack of maple syrup-laden silver dollar pancakes flanked by a duo of fried eggs, ground beef patties, and hash browns. It was a filling breakfast fit for a queen, but like the numerous husbands that came and went, during her life, it wasn't meant to be her favorite meal forever.