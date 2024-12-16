Elizabeth Taylor's Favorite Food Was An All-American Classic

Elizabeth Taylor was just 12 years old when she starred in 1944's "National Velvet." Before she turned 30, she was the highest-paid star in Hollywood and acclaimed as one of the (if not the) world's most beautiful women. Taylor indulged in the finer things in life and had a passion for certain meals. She was known to dine on bacon and eggs, steak with hollandaise sauce, and mousse au chocolate, as well as plenty of champagne and caviar, befitting her glamorous lifestyle. Interestingly enough, though, this native Londoner's favorite dish was American fried chicken, complete with down-home sides such as biscuits and gravy, mashed potatoes, and cornbread. Sometimes, she'd wash it down with a shot of Jack Daniels, but other times, she preferred pairing it with Château Lafite Rothschild.

So fond was Liz of her fried chicken that one time, when she was waiting at an airport, she called up one of her exes and asked him to bring her some leftover fried chicken since, of course, it's the sort of thing one always has on hand. He complied and even brought corn to go with the chicken.