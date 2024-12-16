Elizabeth Taylor's Favorite Food Was An All-American Classic
Elizabeth Taylor was just 12 years old when she starred in 1944's "National Velvet." Before she turned 30, she was the highest-paid star in Hollywood and acclaimed as one of the (if not the) world's most beautiful women. Taylor indulged in the finer things in life and had a passion for certain meals. She was known to dine on bacon and eggs, steak with hollandaise sauce, and mousse au chocolate, as well as plenty of champagne and caviar, befitting her glamorous lifestyle. Interestingly enough, though, this native Londoner's favorite dish was American fried chicken, complete with down-home sides such as biscuits and gravy, mashed potatoes, and cornbread. Sometimes, she'd wash it down with a shot of Jack Daniels, but other times, she preferred pairing it with Château Lafite Rothschild.
So fond was Liz of her fried chicken that one time, when she was waiting at an airport, she called up one of her exes and asked him to bring her some leftover fried chicken since, of course, it's the sort of thing one always has on hand. He complied and even brought corn to go with the chicken.
Elizabeth Taylor changed her diet in later years, but didn't cut out chicken
Many stars have parlayed their fame into cookbook deals, including Coolio's "ghetto gourmet" grub (his words, not ours), Snoop Dogg (check out his fried bologna recipe), and even Miss Piggy (try the Ben & Jerry's Superfudge brownies from her 1996 celebrity cookbook). Elizabeth Taylor, too, turned her hand to cookbook writing, although 1987's "Elizabeth Takes Off" is also part memoir, part inspirational guide to adopting a healthier lifestyle.
Some of the recipes in the book may seem a bit odd by 21st-century standards — tuna salad with tomato paste and grapefruit and steamed cucumber, to name but a few. But then, retro recipes from the '70s and '80s have a charm all their own. The cookbook does include a few fairly tasty chicken recipes, though, including one for grilled chicken seasoned with curry powder and another for a curried chicken salad reminiscent of coronation chicken. Of course, even during her dieting days, Liz never completely abandoned her one true love: She advocated weekly cheat meals where she'd once again indulge in fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, and chocolate cake.