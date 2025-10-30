The Unique Yellow Plums That Are (Nearly) Impossible To Get In America

There's a type of plum that's plumb hard to get your hands on in the United States during stone fruit season. It's the Mirabelle plum. These shining yellow orbs are prized for their sweetness and exotic (well, compared to normal plums) notes of pineapple and even banana. Mirabelle plums are typically smaller than the average plum, and grow well in the U.S., England, France, Poland, and the Czech Republic. I couldn't help but wonder why I had never heard of nor seen these plums until researching this article. Since I'm a bit of a stone fruit fanatic, I leapt at the chance to learn more.

The reason you (and I) may not have heard of Mirabelle plums is due to French agricultural laws, under which these fruit are protected. For a plum to be designated as a Mirabelle, it must come from the Lorraine region of France, which produces 80% of all Mirabelle plums. Add in the fact that Mirabelle plums are extremely delicate, and you can see why they might not make it to American grocery store shelves.