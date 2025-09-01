The Banned Beans Chefs Still Secretly Sneak Onto Menus

Can banning something make it more delicious, or more tantalizing? Maybe. The tonka bean has been banned in the U.S. since 1954, but it remains a sought-after ingredient thanks to its description as the best tasting thing anyone could ever consume. There's just one problem: if you eat too many, they'll kill you. Though this isn't exactly a unique feature of tonka beans, considering the many ways your food can kill you.

Tonka beans contain coumarin, an organic compound that's actually found in tons of plants; including lavender and commonly used cinnamon powders. At high enough concentrations, and with prolonged, consistent exposure, it can cause liver and heart damage — though no one has yet died from coumarin poisoning.

As a flavoring agent, tonka bean can impart distinctive herbaceous, floral, stone fruit, spice, and licorice notes; it's also sweet and honeyed. A little goes a long way, as tonka beans are packed with complex flavors and aromas. In fact, by some estimates, a single tonka bean can be used for enough food to serve 80 people. But this is exactly why it's popping up on dessert menus, particularly at Michelin-starred restaurants: it's just so damned delicious.