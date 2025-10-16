12 Best Amazon Grocery Finds Under $5, According To Customers

October's Prime Big Deal Days may deliver the biggest bargains, but Amazon now offers fair grocery prices all year round. In October 2025, the retail giant introduced Amazon Grocery, a new private-label brand featuring over 1,000 products, all of which are rated four stars or above. Get your shopping carts ready to roll (or, to be more accurate, scroll): Most of these items boast price tags under $5. Even the eggs.

Amazon Grocery is a mashup of customer-favorite brands previously known as Amazon Fresh and Happy Belly. While the unified product packaging looks a little different, the convenience, value, and mind-blowing variety remain the same. This extensive lineup offers everything from price-conscious produce and pantry staples to dairy, meat, seafood, snacks, and fresh bakery treats. If you've been hopping from store to store in search of low prices on weekly essentials, there's a real possibility of tackling your entire list in one shop. Amazon Grocery is expected to roll out more budget-friendly favorites in the coming weeks: refrigerated pizza dough, iced cinnamon rolls, ready-to-heat pasta meals, a wide range of deli meats, and then some.

As the cost of groceries continues to climb, we could all benefit from a little bargain shopping. But here's the big question: Can you really stretch the weekly food budget without compromising on great taste or nutrition? According to thousands (upon thousands) of ratings and reviews from savvy Amazon shoppers: Yes, you can. Here are 12 Amazon Grocery finds that really make your dollars count. Note that all prices are accurate at the time of writing but are subject to change and may vary depending on your location.