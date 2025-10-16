12 Best Amazon Grocery Finds Under $5, According To Customers
October's Prime Big Deal Days may deliver the biggest bargains, but Amazon now offers fair grocery prices all year round. In October 2025, the retail giant introduced Amazon Grocery, a new private-label brand featuring over 1,000 products, all of which are rated four stars or above. Get your shopping carts ready to roll (or, to be more accurate, scroll): Most of these items boast price tags under $5. Even the eggs.
Amazon Grocery is a mashup of customer-favorite brands previously known as Amazon Fresh and Happy Belly. While the unified product packaging looks a little different, the convenience, value, and mind-blowing variety remain the same. This extensive lineup offers everything from price-conscious produce and pantry staples to dairy, meat, seafood, snacks, and fresh bakery treats. If you've been hopping from store to store in search of low prices on weekly essentials, there's a real possibility of tackling your entire list in one shop. Amazon Grocery is expected to roll out more budget-friendly favorites in the coming weeks: refrigerated pizza dough, iced cinnamon rolls, ready-to-heat pasta meals, a wide range of deli meats, and then some.
As the cost of groceries continues to climb, we could all benefit from a little bargain shopping. But here's the big question: Can you really stretch the weekly food budget without compromising on great taste or nutrition? According to thousands (upon thousands) of ratings and reviews from savvy Amazon shoppers: Yes, you can. Here are 12 Amazon Grocery finds that really make your dollars count. Note that all prices are accurate at the time of writing but are subject to change and may vary depending on your location.
Cage-free large white eggs, $3.49
In early 2025, a dozen eggs could have set you back as much as $8. While egg inflation has eased, some sticker shock remains — especially if you're mindful about choosing organic or cage-free. These Amazon Grocery brand cage-free large white eggs have won over customers for being budget-friendly, quality-focused, and a little more humane.
"I appreciate that they're cage-free, which makes me feel better about the choice I'm making for my family. Great taste, great value, these have become a staple in my kitchen!" wrote one reviewer on Amazon. Other comments called out their consistent flavor and freshness, decent size, and rich, golden yolks that cook well whether scrambled, fried, boiled, or baked into egg muffins.
With a 4.7-star rating, Amazon Grocery eggs are a smart, satisfying choice to save some money on your weekly grocery bill. At the time of writing, the one-dozen carton was $3.49 (though we've also seen them as low as $2.49). Meanwhile, the 18-count carton, Amazon's bestseller in whole eggs, was priced at $5.09.
Frozen broccoli florets, $1.12
We were flabbergasted to see over 16,000 reviews for a store-brand bag of frozen veggies, but we shouldn't be too surprised considering the fact that broccoli is America's favorite vegetable. Amazon shoppers are also pretty passionate about sharing their wins. In this case, they commended the Amazon Grocery broccoli for its bright color, fresh flavor, crisp texture, and perfectly sized pieces that were mostly crowns instead of stems. One Amazon shopper even admitted, "It was crisp, flavorful, and tasted very fresh. I never thought I'd be a fan of frozen broccoli, but I am now."
This bag of nutritious, cruciferous veggies makes our list with a 4.7-star rating and a $1.12 price tag that makes healthy eating more accessible and tasty. Many reviews noted the broccoli was surprisingly just as good as its fresh counterpart and ideal for quick sides, soups, casseroles, and smoothies. While some older posts knocked the Amazon broccoli for not being as convenient as other brands that offer frozen broccoli in more convenient packaging, the package has since been updated to allow microwave cooking right in the bag.
Mexican-style four cheese blend, $1.74
The Amazon Grocery lineup is fully loaded with mounds of top-rated cheeses at impressively low prices. If you're in the lunchbox phase of life, you might appreciate 10-slice packs of cheddar, Swiss, Havarti, provolone, Colby Jack, Muenster (and others) tagged at around $1.84. For dinnertime dishes, Amazon's also got you covered with this bestselling Mexican-style four cheese blend for roughly $1.74.
Give it a go in hassle-free weeknight tacos, salads, quesadillas, or comforting fall casseroles. According to customers, this masterful pre-shredded mix speeds up meal prep, while closely replicating the feeling of a just-grated cheese. "It's the first shredded cheese I've found that isn't overly powdery," wrote one impressed Amazon reviewer. "No strange coating or chalky texture, just clean, fresh-tasting cheese." Customers also noted its smooth, creamy melting properties and good value, especially compared to the cheese found at other grocery stores. With a 4.8 rating from over 35,000 reviews, Amazon Grocery's Mexican-style four cheese blend might be one of the most beloved, budget-friendly finds in the entire online store.
100% pure ground beef, $4.99
This 1-pound pack of 100% pure ground beef from Amazon Grocery is a solid choice for those seeking flavorful protein at an affordable price. While leaner beef will cost you a bit more, this 80% lean, 20% fat option is actually ideal for everyday recipes that could use extra moisture and richness. Amazon shoppers say it's their go-to for juicy burgers, meatloaf and meatballs, Sloppy Joes, chili, spaghetti, and making copycat Taco Bell-style tacos at home. Sounds pretty essential to us.
With over 22,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating under its belt, it comes as no surprise that this is a bestseller in Amazon's ground beef category. Buyers have unleashed plenty of praise on the product. Customers have claimed that it cooks well while also not requiring much grease, while one Amazon user said, "I can't find hamburger for this price at my local grocer." The 1-pound package will set you back around $4.99, but if you're feeding a large family or simply looking to stock up your freezer, you can also find a value pack strip of three 1-pound ground beef portions for under $12.
Fresh organic herbs, $2.49
Fresh herbs can be tough to find at your typical discount grocery store, but the assortment on Amazon is absolutely astounding. Under the Amazon Grocery brand, you'll find an alphabet of high-quality USDA organic herbs, ranging from basil, bay leaves, and chives to Italian parsley, sage, mint, and thyme. The rosemary has received particularly favorable reviews for its aromatic flavor and availability all year long. Reviewers have claimed that it works beautifully for the likes of their steaks, herb butters, focaccia, and sourdough breads.
With the holidays approaching, the Amazon Grocery brand also makes it easy to get a variety of fresh herbs in one convenient bundle. Look for the organic poultry herb blend (rosemary, thyme, and sage) or organic roasting herb blend (rosemary, thyme, and parsley) to add depth of flavor to winter soups, stews, turkey, gravies, and special dishes like prime rib roast. All of these herb packs are competitively priced at $2.49, but sometimes go on sale for even less. Fresh herbs don't have to feel like a splurge.
Hazelnut spread with cocoa, $2.79
A generic hazelnut spread is generally a hard sell, but it appears Amazon has come up with a perfectly delectable dupe for Nutella. Surprised customers raved about its smooth, more spreadable texture and rich, balanced flavor. One Amazon user went so far as to say, "You will not be disappointed! My guess is this is 10 times better than what you expected [it] to be. We were pleasantly surprised, we seriously like this 10 times better than Nutella."
Currently standing with a 4.6-star rating, a 13-ounce jar of Amazon Grocery hazelnut spread with cocoa rings up for more than $2 less than the same-sized tub of Nutella on Amazon. Beyond price, this spread is an incredibly versatile pantry staple that elevates snacks, desserts, and breakfast, any day of the week. Enjoy it as a dip for strawberries and bananas, mix it into brownie, cake, and muffin batters, or swirl a spoonful into your hot chocolate or coffee. Who could possibly resist this chocolatey goodness? As several users noted, they (and their kids) couldn't even tell the difference between the Amazon Grocery version and Nutella.
Multigrain bread, $3.49
Amazon Grocery multigrain bread is a value-loaded staple for avocado toast, PB&J, grilled cheese, or even your state's signature sandwich. It's a wholesome option with a soft but thick slice and mild, nutty flavor from the addition of sunflower, millet, and flax seeds, plus barley flakes and oats. Though some popular bread brands sneak in high fructose corn syrup as a sweetener and preservative, you won't find it here. The 4 grams of sugar per slice are from sugar, raisin juice, molasses, and honey.
Your pick of sandwich bread usually stems from some deep-rooted personal preferences or childhood memories, yet customers say this well-made option has replaced their usual Franz or Brownberry brand breads. Some mention being disappointed when Amazon Grocery multigrain (which has an impressive 4.6-star rating) is out of stock, and one grateful reviewer even shared that its price point has helped them balance their monthly food stamps.
Sweet cream salted butter, $3.49
Amazon Grocery sweet cream butter sticks have quickly become a favorite for shoppers seeking their go-to everyday butter. Made with simple, real ingredients — by which we mean cream (milk) and salt — this dairy-aisle staple is praised for enhancing everything from morning toast and pastries to homemade mashed potatoes and sauces. It's inexpensive, but doesn't taste like it.
This salted sweet cream butter boasts over 20,000 reviews and a super-impressive star rating of 4.8 out of 5. While overwhelmingly appreciated for offering fresh, rich flavor at an affordable price point, some customers mentioned they choose higher-quality, higher-fat content butters for special baking projects. At the same time, those typically loyal to more upscale butters have admitted that they've been converted. "It's my new [go-to] brand," wrote one Amazon user. "It has a rich, buttery flavor. It performs in every way like the more expensive name brands." If you prefer more control of salt content in your recipes, Amazon Grocery sweet cream butter is also available in unsalted sticks for the same price.
Two-bite brownies, $4.99
These two-bite treats come in as one of the more expensive finds on this list, but customers say they're well worth it. Currently highlighted as Amazon's bestselling brownie, this container offers 12 perfectly portioned rounds of soft, fudgy comfort. Multiple customers described them as akin to tiny, molten lava cakes — especially when microwaved for 10 to 15 seconds. Some have even claimed that they taste homemade, which is ultimately the greatest compliment you can give any store-bought baked good.
With over 1,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating, we'll go ahead and call these two-bite brownies a classic sweet crowd-pleaser. Since they're made in a peanut-free facility, they're also an allergy-friendly option for lunchboxes or large gatherings. If you're not in the mood to share, the Amazon Grocery two-bite brownies are shipped frozen. That means you can thaw and serve up the whole container, or take out a few at a time to maintain freshness and snack in moderation.
Sweet mini peppers, $2.99
The Amazon Grocery brand has answered the call for healthy, ready-to-eat produce at a fair price. Customer favorites include the organic honeycrisp apples, cut and peeled baby carrots, mini cucumbers, and these greenhouse-grown mini sweet peppers, perfectly sized for little snackers.
Deliciously sweet and crunchy straight out of the bag, mini peppers are low in calories and packed with the nutritional benefits of vitamin C, beta-carotene, and fiber. They're also the perfect dippers for hummus, guacamole, or ranch. While reviewers love the flavor and colorful hues of these Amazon Grocery peppers, they also appreciate the convenience of culinary versatility. With one bag in the fridge, you have the makings of beautiful salads, stir-fries, fajitas, pizzas, grain bowls, and more. "They brighten up everything," said one Amazon customer who uses a mandolin to slice her mini peppers super thin. "I top frittatas with these and the pop of color always impresses."
You can use the Amazon Grocery mini sweet peppers — which have an impressive rating of 4.8 stars and will set you back roughly $2.99 — as a substitute for bell peppers in most recipes. Roast them, grill them, or stuff your mini peppers with nacho-inspired fillings. Compared to full-size peppers, these have fewer seeds for less prep work in the kitchen. Way to save time and money.
Apple juice, $2.27
Another family-friendly find, Amazon Grocery apple juice is appreciated for tasting similar to the juices offered by other big brands but at a more affordable price. The ingredients here are indeed in line with Mott's or Tree Top: water, 100% apple juice from concentrate, and ascorbic acid (vitamin C). Despite not being pure pressed juice (like the Simply brand), reviewers speak highly of its flavor. "This apple juice is refreshing, delicious, and tastes just like fresh apples! It's not too sweet, and it has a smooth, crisp flavor," wrote one Amazon user.
Over 40,000 bottles of Amazon Grocery apple juice have been purchased in the last month, which is a testament to its quality and popularity. The product also boasts a 4.7-star rating with over 17,000 reviews. Parents note this money-saver is the perfect kid-loved alternative to canned soda. It's a refreshing must-have for breakfast, hot days, or even helping little ones take their medicine, plus it's easy to store. At the time of writing, we also spotted a bundle of two bottles of this apple juice marked down to $3.96.
Unsweetened cocoa powder, $4.19
The unsweetened cocoa powder made with 100% cacao is a high-quality baking essential that definitely deserves a spot in your pantry. While reviews favorably compare the intense chocolate flavor to the likes of Hershey's, this cocoa offers something more. It's also Non-GMO Project verified and Fair Trade certified. That means the product has been third-party verified to avoid genetically modified organisms and has been sourced from farms that promote better wages and working conditions, as well as agricultural responsibility.
Sweet though it may be, the sad truth is that the chocolate industry continues to face significant ethical dilemmas. And while Amazon has received its own fair share of criticism for its business practices, this cocoa is one small way the nation's largest retailer gets it right. Customers have praised the fact that its cocoa is Fair Trade, and its surplus of positive reviews largely report great results for the likes of hot drinks, morning smoothies, brownies, chocolate cake, and more. If you want to get even more creative with your cocoa powder, why not try an elevated, indulgent chili or a three-ingredient chocolate pudding?
Methodology
We sifted through the thousands of products and reviews on Amazon to handpick the best Amazon Grocery finds, all of which have been praised for their freshness, flavor, and comparability to name-brand offerings. The top 13 products on our list boasted a typical price tag of under $5 and an overall rating of 4.6 stars or above.
While there were many more items that fit these criteria, we wanted to highlight an offering from every store aisle: produce, dairy, freezer, meat, pantry staples, baking essentials, snacks, beverages, and fresh bakery. Amazon Grocery products are on sale now at Amazon.com and Amazon Fresh grocery stores across the country. Availability and pricing may vary by location or the day of shopping.