10 Restaurant Chains With Large Portions Worth Your Money In 2026
When you're shelling out some hard-earned cash to chow down, the plate better leave you feeling full and satisfied. But there's nothing worse than paying a restaurant bill that feels far too high, knowing you're likely going to need a snack shortly thereafter. When you've got a healthy appetite, not every restaurant chain is going to be worth your money — especially when you want to walk out with enough leftovers for the next day.
Whether you're craving a steakhouse dinner, a breakfast spread, a big bowl of pasta, a couple of hearty appetizers, or a cheesy pizza, some places will definitely get you more bang for your buck than others. Here are 10 national restaurant chains with portions that are impossible to scoff at — the meal you order is sure to fill your belly and will probably leave you with enough food for another meal (or maybe even two). Prices are accurate as of writing, but may vary depending on the location.
Chili's
You're sure to find something you'll like on Chili's sprawling menu, especially if you're in the mood for fare with a southwestern touch. You'll find burgers, steaks, ribs, chicken sandwiches, fajitas, and plenty of appetizers, like the massive, fan-favorite Triple Dipper appetizer platter. Chili's lovers claim that, compared to similar casual restaurants like Applebee's and Buffalo Wild Wings, the food tends to be tastier, more abundant, and just a bit cheaper.
Customers say that the 3 For Me specials, in particular, are a great deal. For $10.99, you can get a drink, a starter, and a main dish. Main dishes include the likes of a cheeseburger, a 6-ounce sirloin steak, honey-chipotle chicken crispers, chicken bacon ranch quesadillas, and Cajun shrimp pasta. You can also get one of Chili's new Big Crispy chicken sandwiches, which the restaurant advertised as over 80% larger than the comparable McCrispy at McDonald's (via PR Newswire).
"If you get the single, fries, bottomless [chips] and salsa with a drink it's a better deal than almost any fast food these days. I like getting the chicken sandwich with the honey chipotle sauce on top," shared one Chili's fan on Reddit. Here's what another 3 For Me endorser had to say: "I like their burgers. I just had one at [Outback Steakhouse] tonight and told my wife the Chili's 3 for me burger is better and cheaper. I like their guac too. Top it off with a blackberry tea and it's really a great value." Maintaining large portion sizes is actually an explicitly stated priority of Chili's, according to a statement from its parent company's CEO, Kevin Hochman (per The Street).
Black Bear Diner
Founded in California, this American-style diner doesn't have locations in every state — to date, the chain has only expanded across 14, including Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Texas, and Washington. But if you've got one of the nearly 170 locations of Black Bear Diner close by, you should definitely go there for generous servings of comforting classics and all-day breakfast.
For those who love a morning meal at any time, try a three-egg omelet, corned beef hash, or cinnamon roll French toast. Order the Volcano for a platter that comes with three pancakes, two sausage links, two strips of bacon, and two eggs — at a location in Fresno, California, this mountain of food will cost you just over $17. On the lunch menu, you'll find burgers, sandwiches, salads, and soups, while the dinnertime offerings include meatloaf, pot roasts, steak, fish and chips, and bacon mac and cheese.
Customers are consistently wowed by the portion sizes. "Portions are enormous at Black Bear Diner. The chicken fried steak is thicker than most places and all of what you see here was very good. I can't believe how huge the biscuits are," shared one Black Bear Diner customer who dined at a Las Vegas, Nevada, location (via Facebook). Similarly, a Redditor commented, "This is my favorite chain diner. They don't skimp on the bacon." To which another user replied, "Pal, they don't skimp on anything. The servings are usually massive!"
Cracker Barrel
In online discussions about affordable restaurants that will leave you with a full belly, Cracker Barrel comes up often — and for good reason. The chain consistently offers hefty portions at wallet-friendly prices.
For example, at a Buda, Texas, location, you can get the steak and egg hash brown casserole, which has cheese, scrambled eggs, steak tips, and a double serving of the casserole, for $14.99, and that includes a side of buttermilk biscuits. Alternative versions with sausage or bacon instead of steak are still under $14. Many of the chicken and turkey plates are right around $15, including two sides and biscuits or corn muffins. If you've got a taste for red meat, along with three sides, a thick slice of meatloaf will run you about $14.50, or choose country-fried steak for $15.99.
"I had three meals out of my Cracker Barrel sampler meal. That is so much food and it was only [$15] for the meal," shared one Redditor. At the time of writing, the chain's iconic Country Sampler allows you to choose two or three mains (meatloaf, fried chicken, or chicken and dumplings) and two or three sides (including options like coleslaw, fried okra, mashed potatoes, and fried cinnamon apples) — depending on whether you choose two or three mains and sides, you'll pay between $14.49 and $19.49.
Waffle House
When you're not on a road trip or in search of a late-night bite, the Waffle House on the side of the highway may not be the first place you think of for a sitdown meal. While it's certainly not a five-star dining experience, it's dependable, consistent, tasty, and affordable. "It's simple, honest, can't screw it up food. And it's quick and dirt cheap. ... if you are hungry and have $10 to spend, you could do a lot worse," said a Waffle House fan on Reddit.
Prices will vary, but at a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, location, the All-Star Special — which has eggs, toast, grits (you can also choose hash browns or tomatoes), a breakfast meat, and a whole waffle — costs $13.85. A breakfast sandwich costs $8.25, as does a quarter-pounder with bacon. A BLT, grilled ham and cheese, or chicken sandwich costs even less than that.
Waffle House pairs affordable prices with some pretty hefty portions. As one visitor recounted on Reddit after visiting with her husband, "He got two eggs, two sausages, two slices of toast, hashbrowns and a waffle. I got two eggs, two slices of toast, double hashbrowns with cheese and coffee. ... It was enough food we didn't eat again until dinner." That same meal costs around $28 today, which is pretty good for satiating your hunger through to the final meal of the day.
Domino's
Coupon cutters and bargain hunters know that you can get a whole bunch of food from Domino's when you find the right deal, like how you can get any pizza with whatever toppings you like for $9.99. There are other options, such as Costco, that may offer better value if you're into a simple cheese or pepperoni pie — but if you're the kind of person who wants all the veggies or a super supreme number, this is the deal you need. You can get up to seven toppings for the same price.
Though this bargain isn't always a fixture on the menu, it does make frequent appearances. If it's not available, the Domino's website regularly has limited-time Featured Deals — such as periodically offering 50% off all pizzas. Another great option is to take advantage of prepaid gift cards. Stores like Costco, Aldi, and Sam's Club often sell them. For example, you could get your hands on $100 worth of gift cards for $75 to $80.
While Domino's smaller pizzas don't offer particularly big portions — the extra-small is 8 inches, the small is 10 inches, and the medium is 12 inches — its large is 14 inches in diameter, while the extra-large is 16 inches. Thanks to these deals, you can often get the larger pies at a similar — if not cheaper — cost than the full-price smaller pizzas, meaning you get plenty of bang for your buck. The key to enjoying a sizable portion at Domino's is to leverage promotions and purchase several boxes.
The Cheesecake Factory
This isn't the cheapest chain restaurant out there, but The Cheesecake Factory is known for its ridiculously large menu and equally enormous portions. Pastas and chicken dishes typically fall in the $20 to $30 range, while steak entrees are usually between $30 and $40. However, you can guarantee a whole lot of food on that plate.
Customers have managed to squeeze three to four meals out of a single dish at Cheesecake Factory. "Their menu and portion sizes are massive, even by American standards," said one Reddit user. "I've seen European tourists bust out laughing when receiving their plates." Something similar happened to a pair of hungry Australians dining at Cheesecake Factory for the first time, who ordered a handful of apps plus their main dishes, like they normally would. "What followed was an absurdly large pile of food that no two humans could comfortably consume. People were even looking at us like we'd bought the whole restaurant," they recalled.
In fact, many people say even just ordering a couple of appetizers — such as the Buffalo Blasts, Factory Nachos, or eggrolls — is enough to fill the bellies of two adults. Depending on where you dine, the appetizers will cost you roughly between $16 and $20. If you're still feeling hungry, you can always add a massive slice of cheesecake to round out the experience, which will cost you approximately $12 (and may even stretch to yet another bonus meal).
Olive Garden
Though Olive Garden has found success with its selection of smaller-portioned items for a reduced cost, ordering something off the rest of the menu will still get you quite a bit of food. Fans of the casual Italian chain know you can get a staggering number of breadsticks in a single visit, plus unlimited servings of the best Olive Garden soup or salad, when you dine in at the restaurant. For the price of an entree, you are also getting as much of your preferred appetizer and bread as you want.
If you're trying to get even more bang for your buck, take advantage of one Reddit user's hack when asked about restaurants with the biggest portions: "Olive Garden, but go for a sit down meal so that you can get the soup and salad. Then box up the entirety of your entree." Another Reddit user put this idea to the test. "We walked out with [seven] takeout containers. While more expensive, at face value, Olive Garden is by far the best deal for fast casual sit down restaurants because you leave with just as much, or more, food than you actually ate," they said. "It was like visiting my grandma and she forces me to take way more than I need when it's time to go." If it's hefty helpings of carbs you're after, you may want to prioritize a trip to Olive Garden.
Buca di Beppo
Buca di Beppo's entire restaurant concept is built around family-style plates, so there are many, many options when you want ample portions. There's nothing wrong with ordering a big old serving for yourself and not sharing the leftovers with anyone else — but if you are looking to share, a single dish can go a long way. "That place is insane," a Reddit user said of Buca di Beppo. "A single appetizer could feed a family of four."
These large plates may cost more than the mains from some other restaurants mentioned on this list, but you are indeed getting a portion meant to feed between three and four people. For example, at a Dallas, Texas, location, you can choose between entrees like prosciutto-stuffed chicken and eggplant parm or pastas such as chicken carbonara, penne alla vodka, ravioli with meat sauce, or shrimp fra diavolo for between $32 and $37. The shrimp fra diavolo, in particular, is one of those chain restaurant pasta dishes that customers keep ordering again and again. That works out to between $8 and $9.25 for each of those four servings.
If that's too much of a spend, the Buca For One menu isn't a bad deal either. You can only order these offerings online, and most of them are priced between $15 and $19 — think baked ziti or chicken Parmesan with spaghetti and marinara. Though these plates are indeed meant to serve one, they're not tiny portions. All the entrees and pastas also come with a mixed green or Caesar salad and two pieces of garlic bread — for dine-in, you can get a similar deal during lunch hours.
Panda Express
Casual Chinese takeout restaurants are widely regarded as a great place to get a whole lot of food for not a lot of scratch. "They usually seem to stuff the Chinese takeout boxes until [they] can't take a single more noodle or grain of rice," said one person on Reddit. Panda Express, with more than 2,000 locations across the United States, is definitely a different vibe, but that doesn't mean you can't still get the sizable portions you'd hope for from a casual Chinese-American joint. "Cheap and they absolutely pile on the lo mein and meat," said a Panda Express fan, later adding, "Hits the spot every time" (via Reddit).
A plate with two entrees — such as orange chicken, broccoli beef, teriyaki chicken, or kung pao chicken — and one side (options include white rice, fried rice, chow mein, or veggies) costs around $12, depending on the location. The Bigger Plate has three entrees and one side and costs roughly $2 more.
For a whole lot of food, you can also go for a Family Meal, which customers say is a great deal. Though the prices have gone up over the past few years, sparking complaints from some customers, many folks still say it's worth it for the generous servings of three large entrees and two large sides.
Texas Roadhouse
If you've got a craving for steak, you really can't go wrong with Texas Roadhouse. Not only is Texas Roadhouse more affordable than Outback and other steakhouses, but it's also one of the best chain restaurants for ribeye steaks and plenty of other meaty delights, period. Plus, customers say the portions are huge.
"My husband and I can split the largest steak and it's cheaper than [two] steaks and we each get a side and order an extra side," shared one Reddit user. Indeed, a 16-ounce portion of steak (depending on the cut) will cost you somewhere around the $30 mark, depending on the location. As the same user mentioned, that will come with two sides, such as a baked potato, fries, seasoned rice, sautéed or steamed vegetables, or that iconic marshmallow-topped sweet potato (the latter of which is one of the best items on Texas Roadhouse's menu).
The sizes of the drinks, mains, and sides are quite large, providing ample food to share or take home leftovers. However, if you need additional sides, they cost just a few bucks, and all meals come with bread and the restaurant's famous honey cinnamon butter — you can even get a dozen rolls to go for just $5. If you're sharing with someone who has different tastes than you, the Texas Size Combos are a great option. They also come with two sides and fall in a similar price range. You can get plates, for example, that include both a ½-pound grilled chicken breast and 6-ounce sirloin ($26) or a filet and barbecue ribs ($33).
Methodology
After combing through social media posts and discussions about restaurants that offer the largest portions, we narrowed the list to chains that customers specifically said also offered great value and quality for the price. Information from social media was cross-checked with menu prices at the time of writing.
The prices cited are from restaurants located in various regions. The final selection of chains with portions worth your money in 2026 intentionally includes restaurants serving a range of cuisines, from American and southwestern to Italian and Chinese-inspired dishes.