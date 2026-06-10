10 Restaurant Chains With Large Portions Worth Your Money In 2026

You're sure to find something you'll like on Chili's sprawling menu, especially if you're in the mood for fare with a southwestern touch. You'll find burgers, steaks, ribs, chicken sandwiches, fajitas, and plenty of appetizers, like the massive, fan-favorite Triple Dipper appetizer platter. Chili's lovers claim that, compared to similar casual restaurants like Applebee's and Buffalo Wild Wings, the food tends to be tastier, more abundant, and just a bit cheaper.

Customers say that the 3 For Me specials, in particular, are a great deal. For $10.99, you can get a drink, a starter, and a main dish. Main dishes include the likes of a cheeseburger, a 6-ounce sirloin steak, honey-chipotle chicken crispers, chicken bacon ranch quesadillas, and Cajun shrimp pasta. You can also get one of Chili's new Big Crispy chicken sandwiches, which the restaurant advertised as over 80% larger than the comparable McCrispy at McDonald's (via PR Newswire).

"If you get the single, fries, bottomless [chips] and salsa with a drink it's a better deal than almost any fast food these days. I like getting the chicken sandwich with the honey chipotle sauce on top," shared one Chili's fan on Reddit. Here's what another 3 For Me endorser had to say: "I like their burgers. I just had one at [Outback Steakhouse] tonight and told my wife the Chili's 3 for me burger is better and cheaper. I like their guac too. Top it off with a blackberry tea and it's really a great value." Maintaining large portion sizes is actually an explicitly stated priority of Chili's, according to a statement from its parent company's CEO, Kevin Hochman (per The Street).