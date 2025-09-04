The Best And Worst Items On Texas Roadhouse's Menu, According To Customers
Known for its hand-cut steaks, made-from-scratch sides, and freshly baked rolls with cinnamon butter, Texas Roadhouse has been around since 1993. The restaurant's first location opened its doors in Clarksville, Indiana, and quickly won over locals with its lively atmosphere and buckets of free peanuts on every table. The popularity of Texas Roadhouse soared, with the chain expanding nationwide. Today, Texas Roadhouse operates close to 700 locations across the U.S. and is especially popular in Texas and Florida.
Texas Roadhouse has stayed true to its roots, offering a wide menu of steaks and other American classics, including ribs, chicken, burgers, and hearty country dinners. While many of these plates have earned positive feedback from diners, this doesn't hold true for every menu item, with some of the chain's offerings leaving patrons underwhelmed.
Interested in finding out more about what to order — and what to avoid — during your next visit to Texas Roadhouse? Read on!
Best: Extra Fresh Baked Bread
While it's the steaks that steal the show at Texas Roadhouse, there is another menu item that might just come a close second. Texas Roadhouse is well-known for its bread rolls and for good reason. The rolls are baked on the premises every five minutes to ensure that they are fresh all day, every day. They are then served with the restaurant's proprietary honey-cinnamon butter.
Interestingly, the chain's founder, Kent Taylor, initially considered handing out free popcorn to guests before settling on the now-famous rolls. All in all, it took Taylor's team just under a month of playing with the ingredients to arrive at the winning formula. Perhaps this is why home chefs have found the rolls so tricky to replicate, as highlighted by one Reddit user who says that the trick to making the bread lies in "mixing a pre measured dry ingredient dough base [with] yeast, water, and sugar."
Although you could try some menu hacks with the rolls at Texas Roadhouse, diners even rave about the bread on its own. One online reviewer goes as far as to say they are worth dying for, and another notes that it's the "rolls that get them in the door." One impressed Yelp user also praises the menu item, commenting, "From the moment we sat down, the hot rolls and cinnamon butter stole the show. I'm not even a bread eater, but after one taste I ended up enjoying two whole rolls, they were that good! Fresh, hot, and absolutely delicious."
Worst: Cactus Blossom
Texas Roadhouse's Cactus Blossom is inspired by the famous Bloomin' Onion made popular by the Outback Steakhouse in the early 1990s. The appetizer consists of a giant onion that has been sliced into petals, battered, and deep-fried. Meant to be pulled apart, the oversized starter arrives at the table alongside a Cajun-style dipping sauce. Given that the appetizer comes with 2,250 calories per serving, it's probably best that diners share it rather than tackle it on their own.
Unsurprisingly, the biggest complaint about the Cactus Blossom at Texas Roadhouse is that it's overly greasy. Some diners also noted that the menu item is frequently over or undercooked. For instance, one Yelp user says, "When it came out, it was at least cooked through (we have been here before, and the batter is not cooked in the middle of the onion) just really greasy." Another Yelper also isn't impressed with the dish, noting, "What a disappointment. Burned and super greasy."
Best: Bone-in Ribeye
Although Texas Roadhouse serves a wide range of American comfort dishes, the restaurant is best known for its steaks. The chain offers "always fresh, never frozen" steaks prepared for grilling by an on-site butcher or meat cutter. Customers can even hand-pick their own steaks at Texas Roadhouse, including two types of ribeye — the bone-in ribeye and the Ft. Worth ribeye. Just as its name suggests, the 20-ounce bone-in ribeye is served on the bone, while the Ft. Worth ribeye is boneless. At an additional cost, the menu items can be topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions, blue cheese crumbles, jack cheese, or grilled shrimp.
The bone-in ribeye has received stellar feedback from diners. A case in point is one Reddit reviewer who says, "I ordered a bone-in ribeye, and my son ordered just the ribeye. Bone-in ribeye is definitely the right choice. More flavor. And tearing off the last bit of meat from the bone with your teeth is the best part of the experience. (To be fair, my wife forbade me to do so in the restaurant, so I took it home to perform the ritual.)" Another Redditor agrees, saying, "Got the bone-in ribeye. It was amazing. Thank y'all!!"
Worst: Beef Tips
Listed in the "Country Dinners" section of Texas Roadhouse's menu, alongside country fried sirloin and grilled pork chops, beef tips are an extension of the chain's focus on hearty American fare. The chunks of beef are sauteed with mushrooms and onions in rich brown gravy and topped with sour cream. Finally, the dish is served over your choice of seasoned rice or mashed potatoes and includes an additional side.
Many diners have expressed disappointment with the beef tips at Texas Roadhouse, describing them as chewy, bland, and inedible. One unhappy Yelp user compares the beef tips to "hard rubber door stoppers," adding, "We each ordered our beef 'medium' but it all came out overcooked. Either the waiter let it sit under the heat lamps too long, which is likely given our 40 minute wait after our salads or the cook doesn't know 'medium' from 'well done.' Won't be going back." A Redditor echoes this sentiment, saying, "We ordered the sirloin tips dinner instead of steaks (bad experiences) and we couldn't even eat the tips because they were sooo tough and bland."
Best: Rattlesnake Bites
For those wondering, the rattlesnake bites at Texas Roadhouse are not made with rattlesnakes. Instead, the deep-fried balls are likely named after the kick delivered by one of their ingredients — diced jalapeños. Aside from the heat of the peppers, the lightly fried, bite-sized morsels also contain gooey jack cheese. Pairing two different textures — a crispy shell and a rich, molten center — rattlesnake bites make a delicious shareable starter, as highlighted by numerous online reviewers.
The rattlesnake bites at Texas Roadhouse have impressed diners with their bold, cheesy flavor and unique texture. In the words of one Yelp reviewer, they were "really good, fresh and hot" and "our collective fave." A Reddit member shares this enthusiasm, commenting, "Honestly the only appetizer I find impressive is the Rattlesnake bites." Several other online reviewers are also satisfied with the menu item, describing it as excellent, tasty, and easily the best appetizer.
Worst: 1/2 Slab Ribs and Full Slab Ribs
Featured in Texas Roadhouse's "Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs" menu section, the chain's pork ribs take three days to prepare. This slow preparation process is said to make the meat both "flavorful and fork-tender." Before serving, the ribs are coated in the chain's proprietary seasoning blend and signature BBQ sauce. The ribs are available in either full slab or half slab and come with two sides to satisfy different hunger levels.
According to a Texas Roadhouse Facebook post, the restaurant's pork ribs are "award winning," although the chain doesn't elaborate on which specific award they supposedly won. Whatever recognition they may be referencing, it's clear that many diners don't seem to agree. Illustrating this, one Facebook member says, "The ribs were nasty fatty and chewy, just discusting." A Yelp reviewer has been equally let down by the menu item, saying, "My ribs were dry and burned on the bottom. I ate some of the meat off the top and just filled up on my side dish."
Best: Prime Rib
Sourced from the primal rib section of the cow, prime rib steak is known for its marbling and rich, beefy flavor. While ribeye comes from the same section of the bovine, it's usually seared or grilled, whereas prime rib is typically roasted. This is precisely how the beef is prepared at Texas Roadhouse to the desired doneness. The prime rib at Texas Roadhouse is available in three sizes — 12, 14, and 16 ounces — and is served with au jus or creamy horseradish.
While prime rib often tastes better at restaurants, Texas Roadhouse employees say that their prime rib is the best in town, and, according to online feedback, they might just be right. One TripAdvisor reviewer recommends the menu item, elaborating, "I expected to be a little disappointed when the food arrived. Boy was I wrong. I have paid triple at other restaurants for prime rib and it can't hold a candle to the delicious piece of meat I got at the Roadhouse." A Yelper expresses similar enthusiasm for the dish, saying, "I ordered the Prime Rib-Medium Rare with sauteed mushrooms and a side of mashed potatoes! Every bite is heaven! The flavors individually are amazing; put them all together and you have to close your eyes and deliberately tune out the world so you can focus on the party happening on your taste buds!!!!!!"
Worst: Hand-Cut Sirloin
Listed among Texas Roadhouse's other steak offerings, such as the New York strip, Dallas filet, and the imaginatively named Road Kill, the hand-cut sirloin comes in four sizes — 6, 8, 11, and 16 ounces. The dish is made with USDA Choice beef, which falls between the Prime and Select grades in terms of quality. While Choice doesn't have as much marbling as USDA Prime beef, it's still considered to be a very succulent and tasty cut of meat.
Unfortunately, despite the solid reputation of the USDA Choice label, the hand-cut sirloin at Texas Roadhouse hasn't met the expectations of some diners. More specifically, many online reviewers have complained about the quality and preparation of the meat. A clear example comes from a TripAdvisor user who says, "I ordered it med rare and it came out rare [...] which I really didn't mind because I can eat it that way, but it had to be the toughest steak that I have ever tried to eat. I had to actually 'saw' it with the knife to cut it into small pieces just to chew it up." Another TripAdvisor reviewer seconds this, noting, "The sirloin was tough and was medium rare instead of medium well."
Best: Sweet Potato
The Texas Roadhouse menu doesn't skimp on starchy options, offering french fries, mashed potatoes, and two types of baked potatoes. Patrons wishing to complement their dining experience with a savory spud can select the restaurant's standard baked potato with butter, sour cream, and a selection of toppings at an additional cost. Meanwhile, those with a sweet tooth can opt for Texas Roadhouse's sweet potatoes, covered in honey-cinnamon butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Diners can also choose from toppings such as honey-cinnamon caramel sauce and toasted marshmallows at an additional cost.
Maybe it's not one of the healthiest items at Texas Roadhouse, but the chain's sweet potato has been a hit with diners thanks to its rich, buttery flavor. One Yelp reviewer describes the side dish as delicious, explaining, "For me, the star of the show (and what I would order if I ever go back) is that damned loaded sweet potato. Loaded with butter and cinnamon and nice (almost burnt) mini marshmallows on top." Another Yelper shares a similar opinion, saying, "The loaded sweet potato was the best thing I ate honestly, I'd definitely order another one of those!"
Worst: Grilled Salmon
Texas Roadhouse offers three types of seafood — shrimp, salmon, and catfish. The chain serves its grilled shrimp as an appetizer, a main, and a side dish, as well as an optional addition to steaks. Meanwhile, the U.S. farm-raised catfish is offered as an entree, fried in a Southern cornmeal. Finally, the chain's grilled salmon is made with a Norwegian salmon fillet topped with a proprietary lemon pepper butter. The salmon also plays a starring role in the restaurant's grilled salmon salad and salmon Caesar salad.
Like most other fish, salmon can be easily overcooked, leaving it dry and tough. Undercooking is also a risk, resulting in a raw or overly soft center. According to diners, Texas Roadhouse is guilty of both mistakes. One Yelp reviewer illustrates this point, noting, "My salmon was dry like sandpaper. Never again will they get my business. Horrible experience." On the other end of the spectrum, another Yelper says their fish was served practically uncooked, saying, "My salmon came out raw... it flaked a little on the ends and it was completely raw and not even warm in the middle."
Best: Texas Red Chili
Available as a starter or a side dish, the Texas red chili at Texas Roadhouse comes with cheddar cheese and diced red onion. The menu item is a made-from-scratch dish, rather than from a pre-mixed or canned concoction. According to a Reddit post by a self-professed Texas Roadhouse insider, the restaurant's red chili is made from fresh steak trimmings left over from hand-cut beef. "[This makes] this chili one of the most expensive chili you could make at home because it is ground Filet, ribeye, strip, and sirloin meat. I'm a big fan," they explain.
Diners seem to appreciate all the work that goes into Texas Roadhouse's Texas red chili, frequently describing it as a standout menu item. One Yelp reviewer, who is clearly pleased with the dish, says, "The Texas Red Chili is my absolute favorite!!! It's so delicious! Definitely a must try! Coming back!" A different Yelp user agrees with this positive take, noting, "The chili is always fire when ya dip your dinner rolls in it."
Worst: Mashed Potatoes
Creamy, warm, and buttery, mashed potatoes are a popular comfort food that pairs well with a huge range of entrees, including steaks. This is the primary reason most chain restaurants offer them on their side menu. Texas Roadhouse follows this trend, rounding out this starchy side with a choice of brown gravy, creamy gravy, butter, or sour cream. Since the chain prides itself on making its food from scratch, we can only assume that this also applies to its mashed potatoes.
While it's unclear how Texas Roadhouse prepares its mashed potatoes, many diners feel that the side dish falls short in terms of flavor and texture. For instance, one disappointed Yelp user says, "I ordered a side of loaded mashed potatoes and when I went to mix it, I was greeted by a chunk of hard rotten potato. I immediately lost my appetite and didn't eat my meal." Another Yelper has a similar complaint, noting, "The mashed potatoes were freezing and there was an [un]appetizing cold film on top of the gravy."
Methodology
Many chain restaurants these days feature large menus to attract a range of tastes and culinary preferences. While this may seem appealing at first glance, more options can lead to dishes that fail to live up to customer expectations in flavor and quality. To make your next visit to Texas Roadhouse more enjoyable, we have read hundreds of customer reviews and put together a guide to the restaurant's best and worst dishes. Our analysis centered on trusted platforms, such as Yelp, Reddit, and TripAdvisor, with an emphasis on flavor, texture, preparation, and quality.