The Best And Worst Items On Texas Roadhouse's Menu, According To Customers

While it's the steaks that steal the show at Texas Roadhouse, there is another menu item that might just come a close second. Texas Roadhouse is well-known for its bread rolls and for good reason. The rolls are baked on the premises every five minutes to ensure that they are fresh all day, every day. They are then served with the restaurant's proprietary honey-cinnamon butter.

Interestingly, the chain's founder, Kent Taylor, initially considered handing out free popcorn to guests before settling on the now-famous rolls. All in all, it took Taylor's team just under a month of playing with the ingredients to arrive at the winning formula. Perhaps this is why home chefs have found the rolls so tricky to replicate, as highlighted by one Reddit user who says that the trick to making the bread lies in "mixing a pre measured dry ingredient dough base [with] yeast, water, and sugar."

Although you could try some menu hacks with the rolls at Texas Roadhouse, diners even rave about the bread on its own. One online reviewer goes as far as to say they are worth dying for, and another notes that it's the "rolls that get them in the door." One impressed Yelp user also praises the menu item, commenting, "From the moment we sat down, the hot rolls and cinnamon butter stole the show. I'm not even a bread eater, but after one taste I ended up enjoying two whole rolls, they were that good! Fresh, hot, and absolutely delicious."