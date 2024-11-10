Are Texas Roadhouse's Rattlesnake Bites Made From Reptiles?

If learning that Texas Roadhouse's Rattlesnake Bites are reptile-free still has you curious about the real thing, you might be surprised to learn that rattlesnake is indeed edible. While the meat is safe to eat, it's important to remember that rattlesnakes are venomous, and their venom is concentrated in the fangs and other glands, not in the flesh. For Native American and Southwestern communities, rattlesnake was part of their diet in the 18th and 19th centuries, especially when food was less available. During that time, rattlesnake was valued for its rich protein content. People often battered and fried the meat, creating a crispy exterior that enhances its texture while the inside remains tender.

Today, although it isn't a common dietary staple, you can still find rattlesnake dishes in some areas of Texas, particularly at annual "rattlesnake roundups." These festivals celebrate the snake with events like hunting and tasting, where chefs compete to create the best rattlesnake dish. However, hunting these reptiles requires caution, as they can deliver potentially life-threatening bites. Proper handling is crucial to avoid any venomous encounters.

At certain restaurants, though not many, you can find rattlesnake incorporated into dishes such as rabbit-and-rattlesnake sausage at Lonesome Dove Western Bistro in Fort Worth, Texas, which also offers other unique meats like kangaroo. And for the truly adventurous, a Pizza Hut in Hong Kong even serves pizza with shredded snake meat. So, are you feeling tempted to try real rattlesnake, or will you stick with Texas Roadhouse's vegetarian Rattlesnake Bites?