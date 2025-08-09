7 Healthiest And 7 Unhealthiest Items On The Texas Roadhouse Menu

When you think of Texas Roadhouse, you probably don't exactly think "healthy" and "nutritious," but that doesn't mean a visit to this steakhouse chain is out of the question for those watching their calories, sodium, fat, carbs, or sugar levels (or all of the above). As is the case with most chains, and even with steakhouses in general, the Texas Roadhouse menu is a mix of nutritionally suitable and over-the-top indulgent. You can go all out and consume more calories or sodium than you'd need in an entire day, or you can stick to more rigid health goals.

Need a little help navigating your options? Here are seven of the healthiest and seven of the unhealthiest items on the Texas Roadhouse menu, with a look at every category, so you can plot out a full meal based on your health goals — yes, you can still have a steak and, no, you're not just going to be limited to a sad side salad.